The Republic of Uganda - Ministry of Foreign Affairs


H.E. Stephen Mubiru, the Ambassador of the Republic of Uganda to the Federal Republic of Germany presented his letter  of credence to H.E  Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the President of the Federal Republic of Germany.

The function took place at the Bellevue Palace in Berlin on 22nd August 2022  and was attended by dignitaries from both Uganda and Germany. 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Republic of Uganda - Ministry of Foreign Affairs.