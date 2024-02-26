On behalf of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, attended the memorial ceremony for the former President of Namibia His Excellency Hage Geingob.
His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan offered his sincere condolences and sympathy to His Excellency Dr. Nangolo Mbumba, President of the Republic of Namibia and to the family of the deceased on the death of the former President of the Republic.
The funeral ceremony was held in the capital, Windhoek, in the presence of a number of heads of state and government and representatives.