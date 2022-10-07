Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com/) is proud to announce that H.E. José Barroso, Secretary of State for Oil and Gas in Angola, will attend and participate at the third edition of Angola Oil&Gas (https://bit.ly/3MhOEnY) – taking place from November 29 to December 1 in Luanda. During the event, H.E. Barroso will drive discussions around the Angolan government’s plans for diversification and resource monetization, sharing critical insights on the future of Angola’s energy sector.

An oil and gas veteran with over 30 years’ experience in the industry, H.E. Barroso has and continues to demonstrate his commitment to driving long-term and sustainable socioeconomic growth in Angola on the back of energy expansion. Having served as President for the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries in 2021, and currently sitting as the Secretary of State for Oil and Gas in Angola, H.E. Barroso has been instrumental in driving robust energy growth in Angola, and his participation at AOG 2022 could not come at a better time for the country.

In 2022, Angola is officially the biggest oil producer in Africa and is pursuing new exploration and production developments with the aim of cementing its stronghold as such. At the same time, the country is embarking on an ambitious natural gas and renewable energy drive, committed to accelerating the transition to a clean energy future on the back of Angolan resources. With H.E. Barroso at the head, the country is seeing success after success in these fields, and through AOG 2022, new opportunities for partnerships and deals between the government of Angola and a suite of regional and international players and investors is in sight.

Representing one of the country's industry leaders, H.E. Barroso has been an instrumental figurehead in positioning Angola as the biggest oil producer in Africa. Now, as the country pursues enhanced exploration and production as well as the diversification of the energy mix in light of the energy transition, H.E. Barroso is committed to driving dialogue around the Angolan government's growth strategy for 2022 and beyond.

