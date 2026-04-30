On April 24, the 19th Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (2026) opened. VOYAH (www.VOYAH-Global.com), a high-end smart new energy vehicle (NEV) brand, made an appearance under the theme "Riding the Wind Upward." The recently launched VOYAH Taishan X8 garnered significant attention at the event. VOYAH announced three major internationalization initiatives: "Deepening presence in Europe, expanding into the Middle East, and entering right-hand drive markets." At the same time, the brand unveiled its ESG initiative, "BetterVOYAH," officially advancing its global strategy and sustainable development roadmap. Additionally, VOYAH will embark on a new phase of its pure electric strategy, aiming for pure electric vehicles to account for over 50% of its sales by 2027, while simultaneously building out a fast-charging network to ensure a truly worry‑free pure electric experience.

Since its founding, VOYAH has achieved rapid and substantial growth in multiple areas, including brand building, product development, technological innovation, channel expansion, and overseas deployment. Recently, the company successfully listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, becoming the "first listed high-end new energy vehicle brand among central and state-owned enterprises." This landmark achievement has reshaped the development logic of the high-end NEV sector. Leveraging its strong growth momentum, VOYAH is also the fastest among central and state-owned high-end NEV brands to expand from domestic to overseas markets. Its products are now sold in more than 40 countries, covering a wide range of European nations as well as the Middle East. The company has established over 240 overseas sales outlets. Thanks to its outstanding product capabilities and high-quality customer service, VOYAH has won broad favor and recognition from global consumers.

Looking ahead to global development, VOYAH will continue to deepen its presence in overseas markets, integrate into local industrial ecosystems, and let the world see the unique charm of China's high-end "intelligent manufacturing."

Contact:

Voyah Automotive Technology Co., Ltd.

Zhao YuChen

Email: h-zhaoyuchen@voyah.com.cn

Website: www.VOYAH-Global.com