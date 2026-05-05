Set to scale both production and digital capacity across its Nigerian operations, Heirs Energies – a Lagos-headquartered indigenous energy company – has deployed Starlink-powered connectivity to transform asset management at remote oilfield sites. The rollout is enabling real-time monitoring, reliant communications and advanced IoT integration, strengthening uptime, efficiency and data-driven field performance.

In the wake of its digital rollout, the company will participate as a Gold Sponsor at this year’s African Energy Week (AEW) 2026, set to take place from October 12–16 in Cape Town. Their sponsorship comes as the event launches its inaugural AI and Data Center Track, positioning digital infrastructure, intelligent systems and data-driven demand at the center of Africa’s evolving energy landscape.

Heirs Energies’ digital momentum is underpinned by a series of strategic and financial milestones. In December 2025, the company secured a $750 million dual-tranche senior-secured reverse-based lending facility from the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), accelerating development at OML 17 and reinforcing the “Africa financing Africa” model. The facility supports the company’s medium-term ambition to scale output toward 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) while strengthening liquidity, capital efficiency and long-term field optimization.

Operationally, the company continues to transform OML 17, a 1,300-km2 onshore asset in Rivers State. Since assuming operatorship in 2021, Heirs Energies has more than doubled oil production to over 50,000 bpd and increased gas output to approximately 120-135 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscf/d). Through its Brownfield Excellence strategy – reactivating over 100 dormant wells and sustaining uptime above 85% – the company has reduced theft-related losses and improved terminal delivery reconciliation to near-total accuracy

Meanwhile, a joint venture between Heirs Energies and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company executed gas flaring commercialization agreements under the Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialization Program, targeting the capture of approximately 180 MMscf/d of flare gas across OML 17. With five private offtakers engaged and commissioning expected by Q3 2026, the initiative supports Nigeria’s Decade of Gas policy, strengthened domestic energy security and monetizes previously wasted resources while reducing routine flaring.

In parallel, Heirs Energies completed a transformative equity expansion on December 31, 2025, acquiring a 20.7% stake in Seplat Energy for approximately $496 million. The transaction, financed in part through its Afreximbank facility and credit support from the Africa Finance Corporation, positions Heirs Energies as Seplat’s largest shareholder and enhance horizontal integration across Nigeria’s upstream and midstream value chain.

Beyond hydrocarbons, the company continues to embed Africapitalism through the OML 17 Host Communities Development Trust, serving 73 communities in Rivers State. The Trust has awarded over 1,600 scholarships, empowered more than 300 youths with vocational skills and upgraded electrical infrastructure benefitting 270,000 people.

“Heirs Energies exemplifies the rise of indigenous African operators scaling responsibly and profitably,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber. “Their Gold Sponsorship at AEW 2026 reflects both commercial strength and deep commitment to Africa’s energy future.”

As AEW 2026 prepares to convene in Cape Town, attention is increasingly shifting toward the convergence of energy systems, digital infrastructure and AI across the continent. Within this evolving landscape, the launch of the AI and Data Center Track – NexaGrid Africa: Create. Enable. Build Africa’s Finest AI Data Centers for the Future – signals a structural pivot in how the continent approaches energy optimization, industrial scalability and data sovereignty. Heirs Energies’ expanded digital footprint, from Starlink-enabled field operations to AI-ready asset intelligence, positions the company within this next phase of transformation, where upstream performance is being defined by computational capacity, connectivity and real-time decision systems.