The Head of Mission, Ambassador Kingsford Amoako, on 28th March, 2024, led a team from the Mission including Mr. Obed N.Y. Sarpong, Mr. Richard Sackitey, Mrs Rebecca Fordjour, Mr. Michael Dzamesi, Mr. Perez Agbetiameh; and, officials of the Liberia Immigration Service, led by Deputy Commissioner General N. Dickson Tamba, and the Joint Security in Marshall, for a consular visit to Marshall in Margibi County. The Head of Mission paid courtesy calls on the Mayor of Marshall and members of the Marshall City Hall, and the Joint Security team comprising the Liberia National Police and the Liberia Immigration Service. During the visit, Amb. Amoako assured the Ghanaian Community of his full support and promised to work towards ensuring that their stay in Liberia is regularised and prosperous. He informed that the Mission is actively working to ensure that issues surrounding acquisition of land by Ghanaians in Liberia, high fishing licenses paid by fisherfolk, and harassment of Ghanaians by the immigration are addressed. The Liberia Deputy Commissioner of Immigration and Naturalisation, Atty N. Tamba, assured the Community that all Ghanaians living on Liberian soil enjoy the full protection of the Government of Liberia. He intimated that Liberian law required that while the Liberian Government has a responsibility to protect all, Ghanaian Communities have a duty to abide by the law. To ensure that the processes for regularising their stay are smooth, the LIS is working closely with the Embassy of Ghana in Monrovia to register community members to aid them in regularising their stay. According to Atty Tamba, the LIS is committed to the ECOWAS protocols that protect all West Africans and respects the protocols which guarantee the stay of Ghanaians in Liberia. He, therefore, encouraged all to live peacefully. Concluding, he asserted that migration is as old as humanity, and therefore, the presence of Ghanaians in Liberia is evidence that the country is welcoming to all West Africans. He also cautioned the Joint Security officials in Marshall and Margibi County to comply with the laws and show respect, dignity and kindness to all Ghanaians in the country. In the spirit of reciprocity, he urged the Joint Security to treat Ghanaians resident in Liberia as they would want how Liberians in Ghana to be treated. Speaking at the gathering, the LNP Commander, Abraham Karyouway, encouraged the community to cooperate with the police for effective policing in the community. In his part, the Deputy County Commander, Jefferson P. Tamba, urged the Community to abide by the ECOWAS protocols for a peaceful stay in Liberia. Speaking on behalf of the Ghanaian Community, the Chief Fisherman, Peter Kwesi, thanked His Excellency Amoako and his staff for taking the necessary steps to ensure the safety and progress of the community. He expressed the Community’s appreciation for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s efforts by writing to President Boakai on their behalf. He indicated that they were hopeful many of their issues will be resolved following the consular visit of the Mission.