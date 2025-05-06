The 2025 Shanghai International Auto Show opened as scheduled, with GWM (www.GWM-Global.com)—one of China's leading brands in independent automotive innovation making a strong impression by showcasing its six major sub-brands: HAVAL, WEY, TANK, ORA, POER, and SOUO. The display centered around two core themes: “Smart Tech Lifestyle” and “Off-Road Powerhouse.” More than just a product showcase, the event served as a powerful statement on technological self-reliance, intelligent evolution, and global consumer trust.

From the world premiere of its V8 engine to the advanced Hi4 intelligent four-wheel-drive hybrid platform, and from AI-powered smart cabins based on large language models to body-in-white structures exemplifying cutting-edge safety engineering. GWM demonstrated tangible technological breakthroughs. These innovations signal a pivotal shift: Chinese automakers are moving beyond “manufacturing for export” toward true “technology export,” positioning themselves as contenders in the global race for tech sovereignty.

Technology Meets Off-Road Power: Dual Drivers of GWM’s Global Identity

At its “Off-Road Powerhouse” exhibit, GWM unveiled a comprehensive off-road lineup featuring the GWM TANK 500 Hi4-T, the diesel-powered GWM TANK 300, and the global debut of its high-displacement V8 engine—further reinforcing its competitive edge in the “intelligent off-road” segment.

While the industry continues to transition toward smaller engines and electrification, GWM remains committed to technological independence. Its globally premiered V8 engine exemplifies this vision, delivering superior thermal efficiency and exceptional performance—offering a bold, high-performance answer from China to the world.

Under its “broad internal combustion” strategy, GWM has deeply integrated core technologies—high-efficiency engines, transmissions, and electric drive systems—to build a diverse lineup of hybrid intelligent all-wheel-drive systems. These include Hi4, Hi4 Performance Edition, Hi4-Z, Hi4-T, and Hi4-G. This advanced platform marks a significant leap in off-road innovation, enabling the TANK series to move beyond the conventional “rough-and-ready” off-road driving model and introduce a fully integrated intelligent off-road system that combines perception, decision-making, and execution.

Take the GWM TANK 500 Hi4-T as an example—it comes equipped with intelligent triple locking differentials, an electronic four-wheel-drive system, crawl mode, and a transparent chassis view. These cutting-edge features support one-touch multi-terrain mode switching and advanced driver-assistance capabilities, allowing for a seamless transition between urban commuting and off-road exploration.

From Wind Tunnels to Body-in-White: GWM Builds a Fortress of Innovation Through In-House R&D

Beyond its lineup of complete vehicles, GWM’s “Smart Tech Lifestyle” exhibit also showcased a model of its proprietary wind tunnel lab and high-strength vehicle body structure, offering the public a closer look at the company’s deep technological capabilities.

To provide visitors with a more immersive understanding of GWM’s R&D strength, the booth featured a scale model of its environmental wind tunnel facility. As the first Chinese independent brand to complete construction of such a facility, GWM’s wind tunnel center spans 45,000 square meters and includes 14 types of large-scale testing labs. It supports wind speeds up to 250 km/h and full temperature range testing from -40°C to 60°C, enabling real-world simulations across diverse global climate conditions. This comprehensive setup ensures full-cycle vehicle performance validation and refinement.

In addition, the exhibit featured the body-in-white structure of the WEY 80, showcasing GWM’s cutting-edge vehicle engineering. Comprising 81.96% high-strength steel, the structure significantly enhances overall rigidity and crash safety—creating a virtually unbreakable “safety fortress” for end users.

AI-Powered Smart Cabin: Large Language Models Drive the Next Evolution in In-Vehicle Intelligence

GWM continues to push the boundaries of intelligent mobility. At this year’s auto show, the company unveiled its next-generation AI smart cabin system—powered by advanced large language models and integrated with cutting-edge AI technologies including natural language processing, multimodal perception, and adaptive learning of user habits. The result is a highly personalized, intuitive in-car experience tailored to each individual user.

This intelligent system is already being deployed across several GWM brands, including the WEY, HAVAL, and ORA series. As GWM accelerates its global expansion, the system is set to roll out internationally, enabling seamless, cross-language and cross-cultural interaction. By delivering truly localized smart mobility experiences, GWM is redefining what intelligent travel means for users around the world.

"Ecosystem-driven globalization"—exporting the R&D, production, supply, sales, and service networks.

In this era of globalization, GWM firmly believe that deep understanding and integration into local markets is the key to success.

In ASEAN, GWM is the first Chinese automaker to achieve full-scale localization, including factories, production, and ecosystem integration. In Latin America, GWM deliver cutting-edge, tech-driven vehicles to users in Mexico, Brazil, and beyond. In the Middle East, with 27 years of experience, GWM cover Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain. Since 2009, GWM entered Australia and New Zealand, and the channel coverage exceeds 80%, with sales consistently in the top 10.

Under its “ONE GWM” strategy, the company has established R&D and testing centers across key international markets. This enables GWM to deliver Chinese-developed technologies through a globally localized innovation model—balancing centralized engineering excellence with local adaptability.

At this year’s auto show, GWM not only captured attention with its technical capabilities but also created a dynamic and immersive brand experience. The booth featured interactive zones with collectible stamp cards, trivia games, blind-box gifts, robotic baristas, and customized drinks—building a space where technology meets human connection.

While many multinational automakers still pursue a “global car” strategy, GWM offers a distinctly Chinese approach through “ONE GWM”: building a robust foundation through in-house innovation, unlocking local markets through tailored solutions, and redefining off-road capability with all-scenario smart technologies. As stated in GWM’s powerful promise during the launch event: “We promise, we deliver.” This may well represent the ultimate roadmap for the global rise of China’s automotive industry.