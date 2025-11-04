Malam Sambu, Minister of Natural Resources of Guinea‑Bissau, has been confirmed as a speaker at the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 Conference and Exhibition - taking place 8‑10 December 2025 in Dakar, Senegal. Minister Sambu’s participation comes as the country expands energy, power and mining projects and is expected to unlock new opportunities for regional collaboration.

Given its strategic proximity, Guinea-Bissau holds significant potential for hydrocarbon development. The country lies within the MSGBC Basin, where the Bissau segment alone is estimated to contain over 1.1 billion barrels of potential oil reserves. Currently, Dubai-based oil company Apus Energy is conducting offshore exploration activities in Guinea-Bissau. In September 2024, Apus drilled the Atum‑1X well — the country’s first offshore test in nearly two decades — with an estimated 314 million barrels of recoverable oil potential.

Apus Energy entered Guinea‑Bissau’s upstream sector by acquiring a 100% stake in the Sinapa (Block 2) and Esperança (Blocks 4A and 5A) licenses from Spanish oil and gas company Petronor. Together, the licenses span 4,962 km² and feature two principal prospects – Atum and Anchova – with a combined estimated 467 million barrels of unrisked prospective resources. Ongoing drilling is expected to improve geological understanding of the country’s offshore basins, supporting future development opportunities.

In a further boost for the country’s hydrocarbon landscape, Guinea‑Bissau has advanced strategic partnerships with global counterparts. In 2024, the country deepened its cooperation with Russia in the fields of oil exploration and bauxite mining, signaling a drive to enhance its resource base and build local capacity in core resource sectors. The country is also advancing policy work in the oil and gas segment, having begun to develop a cooperation framework with Azerbaijan to explore upstream potential.

In addition to hydrocarbons, Guinea‑Bissau is expanding regional power integration. The country recently joined a sub-regional electricity network, establishing a connection with Senegal, The Gambia and Guinea-Conakry. Coordinated by the Organization pour la mise en valeur du fleuve Gambie, the integration addresses chronic power shortages by allowing Guinea‑Bissau to draw up to 80 MW from the regional grid. The network is primarily supplied by the 240 MW Kaléta hydroelectric plant.

Minister Sambu’s participation at the upcoming MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 conference builds on these milestones to deepen both regional ties and global partnerships. His participation reflects Guinea-Bissau’s commitment to working with its neighbors to advance energy and mining projects, paving the way for new deals to be signed.

“Guinea-Bissau is a country rich in energy and minerals – resources which are largely under-developed. The country’s willingness to work with regional partners and drive to attract foreign investment is expected to unlock a wealth of investment opportunities. Minister Sambu’s participation at MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 offers investors a unique opportunity to gain first-hand insight into Guinea-Bissau’s emerging resource and energy strategies,” said Sandra Jeque, Project Director, Energy Capital&Power.

Explore opportunities, foster partnerships and stay at the forefront of the MSGBC region’s oil, gas and power sectors, taking place under the theme Energy, Petroleum and Mining in Africa: Synergy for Inclusive Economic Development. Visit www.MSGBCOilGasAndPower.com to secure your participation at the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 conference. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.