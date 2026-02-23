Africa’s Green Economy Summit 2026 (AGES 2026) (https://apo-opa.co/3ZUnhI7) opens next week at a pivotal moment for South Africa’s economy – following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent State of the Nation Address (SONA), which renewed focus on climate action, infrastructure investment and industrial reform, and ahead of the National Budget Speech. With infrastructure reform, energy expansion and water security firmly back in focus, the Summit aims to turn policy momentum into investable green projects.

In SONA, delivery took centre stage. Reform across energy, water and logistics was presented as essential to restoring growth and competitiveness, with expanding generation capacity, stabilising water systems and enabling greater private-sector participation identified as urgent priorities. For leaders gathering at AGES 2026, that shift from ambition to implementation creates both urgency and opportunity, particularly in accelerating green, resilient infrastructure investment.

“Africa’s Green Economy Summit coincides with a critical moment on our continent as we look to meet the fast-growing energy demands of our young population while simultaneously addressing the challenges brought about by climate change,” said Alderman James Vos, the City of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth.

With the National Budget Speech scheduled for 25 February, the timing of Africa’s Green Economy Summit 2026 is significant. The gathering offers an opportunity to assess how fiscal priorities may reinforce infrastructure delivery, crowd in private capital and strengthen South Africa’s green growth pathway.

AGES 2026 is focused on practical progress. Discussions will centre on turning commitments into investable projects – unlocking bankable opportunities, supporting green entrepreneurs and mobilising capital for clean energy, sustainable infrastructure and green industrialisation across the continent.

Shameela Soobramoney, CEO of the National Business Initiative, emphasises: “Environmental sustainability and economic progress are not mutually exclusive; they are interdependent.”

Africa’s Green Economy Summit 2026 is built on that belief. The transition to a greener economy is not only about environmental responsibility – it is about economic resilience, competitiveness and inclusive growth.

As public policy aligns more closely with private-sector ambition, South Africa’s role as a gateway for green investment in Africa becomes clearer. The opportunity is substantial, but it will depend on sustained collaboration and effective execution.

That broader focus on growth and competitiveness is shared across the Western Cape.

“At Wesgro, our strategy is to attract and facilitate investment into export-priority sectors such as green energy and green manufacturing. Through this focus, we are driving export-led growth and positioning the Western Cape as a globally competitive hub for innovation and green economy leadership,” highlights Wrenelle Stander, CEO of Wesgro.

Reinforcing its continental mandate, AGES 2026 is hosted by the African Union, with Global Affairs Canada and the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) supporting the implementation of the AU–Green Recovery Action Plan (AU-GRAP). This partnership underscores the Summit’s alignment with Africa-wide efforts to accelerate climate, carbon and nature finance across the continent.

Africa’s Green Economy Summit 2026 proudly recognises its Title Sponsor, Sanlam Investments, and Gold Sponsor, Standard Bank, whose leadership in sustainable finance reflects the growing role of capital in driving Africa’s green transition.

The Summit also announces its final partners: the Coega Development Corporation, the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic), the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), and the Gauteng Economic Development Department (GEDD). Their collaboration signals a shared commitment to advancing infrastructure investment, industrial development and inclusive growth through the green economy.

“The 2026 AGES represents exactly the kind of platform Africa needs. One that brings together policy, finance and industry to turn climate ambition into bankable reality,” said Soneni Phiri Head Marketing and Communications, DBSA.

Hosted by VUKA Group, Africa’s Green Economy Summit 2026 brings together policymakers, investors and innovators — not simply to discuss change, but to help shape it.