The plan once again came under scrutiny, during the continuity meeting that the Vice-President of the Republic held with the sub-commission made up of the ministries for Security and Public Works, in addition to Geproyectos and the Chinese company Huawei.

At the meeting on Thursday 8 February, held at the Head of State’s Office, H. E. Nguema Obiang Mangue gave a detailed briefing on the points specified for the installation of the new video surveillance cameras throughout the country.

Unlike the existing ones, these will allow the Equatoguinean authorities to facially recognise lawbreakers, in addition to providing broad citizen protection, and strengthening the Presidential Decree for the Protection of Minors.

During the meeting, the Head of Defence and Security expressed the importance of pushing through this project in order to guarantee the effectiveness of current challenges in the security sector, which is why he mandated the commission and the firm Huawei to prepare and present the technical report and examples of each of the cameras to be deployed through the project, which must state-of-the-art, in the near future.