Leo LaBranche, CEO of Unified Digital Group (UDG) – a global business consulting and advisory firm – and Geoffrey Levene, Partner at Era – an AI-focused investment firm – have been confirmed as featured speakers at this year’s African Energy Week (AEW) 2026. During the event, they will take part in the inaugural AI and Data Center Track – NexaGrid: Create. Enable. Build Africa’s Finest Data Centers for the Future. Their participation brings together two influential perspectives on how large-scale digital infrastructure, capital allocation and energy systems are converging across global and African markets.

AEW 2026, scheduled for October 12–16 in Cape Town, will expand its focus on digital infrastructure through the dedicated track, which sits at the intersection of energy, compute and industrial development. The program will examine how data centers are evolving into anchor demand assets for power systems, alongside discussions on sovereign cloud frameworks, intelligent grids and the integration of AI into national energy planning across African economies.

UDG, led by LaBranche, is positioned at the forefront of this convergence, focusing on end-to-end AI infrastructure development that spans gigawatt-scale energy planning, hyperscale data center deployment and satellite-enabled connectivity for remote operations. The group’s recent strategic direction includes agentic AI systems designed for enterprise automation, as well as physical technology integration such as private network infrastructure and robotics, with a strong emphasis on deployment in frontier and emerging markets, including Africa.

Era, where Levene serves as Partner, operates as a bridge between global family capital and the physical infrastructure layer of AI, with a strong focus on data centers, energy systems and compute supply chains. The firm works closely within the broader AI ecosystem to identify investment opportunities linked to hyperscale infrastructure growth, while also supporting ventures in defense tech, climate systems and next-generation AI platforms that depend on high-density computing capacity.

“What we are seeing is a structural shift where digital infrastructure is becoming just as critical as traditional power generation in driving economic growth. The participation of LaBranche and Levene reflects this accelerating convergence between energy infrastructure and digital systems across Africa. This strategic AI- and data-focused track brings together technology and leadership needed to turn that convergence into real, bankable projects across the continent,” says NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber.

Across Africa, AI and data center development is increasingly being incorporated into long-term energy planning frameworks alongside conventional generation and transmission projects. These facilities are linked to increased electricity demand requirements for new capacity additions, as well as ongoing efforts by utilities and operators to improve grid efficiency through data-driven monitoring and analytics. They are also being discussed in relation to sovereign digital infrastructure requirements for supporting industrial activity, financial services systems and public-sector digital services.

AEW 2026’s AI and Data Center track reinforces Cape Town’s growing role as a convening point for energy and technology dialogue on the continent, bringing together policymakers, investors and infrastructure leaders. The participation of UDG and Era underscores a broader shift toward integrated investment models where compute, power and capital deployment are aligned to accelerate Africa’s digital and energy transformation.