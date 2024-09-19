COKE STUDIO™ 2024 (www.CokeStudioAfrica.com) unveiled exciting new additions to this year’s lineup, welcoming global music superstars, USHER and Tyla. Marking another milestone for COKE STUDIO™, Coca-Cola's premier global music platform, USHER and Tyla are joining this season alongside several incredible artists including Karol G, NewJeans and Peggy Gou, delivering exclusive musical experiences to fans around the world.

As part of the COKE STUDIO™ programming, fans can look forward to an array of immersive experiences from USHER and Tyla, including exclusive original tracks and thrilling live performances to be announced in the coming weeks. In October, USHER will perform live in Atlanta as part of his upcoming tour, while Tyla will take the stage in Johannesburg, South Africa where lucky fans will get to be some of the first in the world to experience the new tracks performed live for the very first time.

“Being part of this year’s COKE STUDIO™ lineup is both an honor and an opportunity to engage with my fans through the power of music. Partnering with Coca-Cola to bring these experiences to life is exciting, and I can’t wait for fans to join us in the magic we’re crafting together,” said USHER.

“I’m excited to perform in my hometown of Johannesburg as part of the COKE STUDIO™ platform. It’s a privilege to bring these vibrant moments to life and share the joy and energy with music lovers across the world,” said Tyla.

USHER and Tyla are the latest artists to curate new music for COKE STUDIO™ 2024 following the successful song drops of Karol G’s “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” (https://apo-opa.co/3Twfqxy), Peggy Gou’s “Find The Way” (https://apo-opa.co/3Zwa09F), and NewJeans’ “How Sweet” (https://apo-opa.co/3Xzzbp4) videos. Karol G’s COKE STUDIO™ session has been celebrated for its remarkable achievements, as it reached the No. 1 global top music video on YouTube with over 225 million views. The song has been on top of the global charts for more than ten weeks, while also reaching the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart. You can pre-save Usher’s track here (https://apo-opa.co/3Xzo7bs) before it’s released across music streaming services.

“We’re thrilled to welcome two of our favorite artists, USHER and Tyla, to our incredible 2024 lineup. This year COKE STUDIO™ offers unparalleled access to exclusive content and experiences that can’t be found anywhere else. We’ve partnered with both USHER and Tyla to create something special for their fans, and we’re sure that they will love what we have in store for the rest of 2024,” said Josh Burke, global head of music and culture marketing at The Coca-Cola Company.

The COKE STUDIO™ 2024 campaign was developed by Universal Music Group for Brands, Spotify AUX, Blended Strategy Group, Tyne Valley Group and WPP Open X including VML, Ogilvy and EssenceMediacom.

Fans can learn more information and access all content related to COKE STUDIO™ by visiting https://apo-opa.co/3TzOOM1.

