Moscow Fashion Week (https://MoscowFashion.ru) is currently underway in the Russian capital, showcasing a diverse roster of over 200 brands. Running through March 19, this season’s event highlights a significant industry shift: a move away from "universal fashion" in favor of local identity, traditional craftsmanship, and bold visual storytelling.

The runway presentations have revealed a profound focus on the structure and fabrics. The Russian brand Capparel, for instance, has centered its collection on textures where pleats and gathers become the primary design language rather than hidden details. Similarly, the Sol Selivanova Olga brand has deconstructed traditional tailoring in its Inside Out collection, masterfully exposing the internal seams and technical structure of each garment. This architectural approach is mirrored by Li Lab, which draws from late 1980s power dressing, and Tatiana Kotova, whose "Air" collection utilizes light fabrics and cloud motifs to evoke a retro-futuristic aesthetic.

The opening day was marked by the 404 Not Found brand, which utilized a study in contrasts by pairing silk with leather and chiffon with tweed, and used cotton shirting fabrics to create blouses with flower-bud-like sleeves. Designer Alena Feliksova noted that these outfits are built upon the mindset and values of the modern Russian woman. This emphasis on identity is further reflected in the handcrafted excellence seen across the schedule. Stas Lopatkin debuted intricate embroidery reminiscent of fine porcelain, while the mother-daughter duo behind MMÉ successfully merged academic tailoring with contemporary design experimentation.

The international program of Moscow Fashion Week (https://MoscowFashion.ru/en) continues to serve as a vital global hub, featuring a diverse lineup of emerging talent. Ding Jie, founder of the Chinese brand D.Martina Queen and designer for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, arrived in Moscow to showcase her latest work. The global exchange is further enriched by the participation of the Madrid-based label Madame&Mister Sibarita, Turkish designer Emre Erdemoğlu, and the distinctive Armenian labels The Wave and Dajeli.

“Moscow Fashion Week contributes to the global fashion landscape by creating a platform where designers from different cultural and creative backgrounds can present their work. It encourages dialogue between fashion communities and helps highlight emerging perspectives within the industry. Events like this support the discovery of new talents while strengthening connections between markets. By fostering creativity and collaboration, Moscow Fashion Week plays an important role in the continued evolution of contemporary fashion,” notes Anjel Darchinyan, designer of Dajeli.

As the industry undergoes rapid transformation, Moscow Fashion Week remains a key player in integrating local excellence into the global fashion market.

Contact:

Amanda Smith

info@globaltalents.digital