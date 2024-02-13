Speaking ahead of a signing ceremony in The Hague tomorrow, 14 February, of a landmark treaty on legal cooperation among states on crimes under international law, including genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes, Law and Policy Advisor at Amnesty International Fisseha Tekle said:

“Conflicts in the Gaza Strip, Ukraine, Sudan and elsewhere underline the urgent need to strengthen the framework of international law through developments such as this treaty, which provides new tools to help deliver justice and ensure human rights are better protected. It should receive the broadest possible international support.

“In a step towards bringing the convention into force, an initial group of nations will tomorrow sign the treaty, which provides more routes to justice for victims of crimes under international law, as well as in cases of torture and enforced disappearance, and recognizes their rights, including to protection, and to pursue and obtain reparation.

“By facilitating legal cooperation among states, this convention reinforces national judicial systems, better enabling states to fulfil their duty to pursue accountability against all individuals who have committed serious violations of international law. The treaty helps ensure there are fewer ‘safe havens’ for those suspected of criminal responsibility and is an important advance against impunity.

“This treaty is an opportunity to deliver a step change in the prosecution of these crimes and the ability to deliver justice, truth and reparation to victims. We urge all states to swiftly conclude the process of adopting the treaty without reservation so that its benefits can be quickly and fully realized.”