New York’s Times Square became the stage for Africa’s economic ambitions today as heads of state, business leaders, investors, and policymakers gathered for Unstoppable Africa 2025, the flagship forum of the Global Africa Business Initiative (GABI) (https://GABI.UNGlobalCompact.org).

The gathering which took place at the Marriott Marquis, in Times Square, marked a decisive shift in the global conversation - from doing business in Africa to doing business with Africa - with energy, critical minerals, healthcare, education, and the creative industries driving a powerful narrative of Africa as the engine of the world’s next wave of growth. The event was held just ahead of the 80th United Nations General Assembly and was hosted by UN Secretary-General António Guterres and H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission. CNN’s Larry Madowo and Al Jazeera’s Folly Bah Thibault returned as moderators.

In his opening remarks at Unstoppable Africa 2025, António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, highlighted Africa’s growing influence at a time of global disruption and opportunity.

“The world meets at a time of turbulence and opportunity, and Africa stands at the centre of that opportunity. Africa is home to the world’s youngest population, has vast energy resources, and extraordinary creativity across sectors -from fintech and agribusiness to fashion and artificial intelligence. Our challenge and responsibility is to turn these extraordinary possibilities into sustainable prosperity, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals, Agenda 2063, and the Pact for the Future.”

Ms. Sanda Ojiambo, Assistant Secretary-General and CEO of the UN Global Compact, added: “The time has come to embrace a new narrative for Africa. This narrative is imperative. We are shifting from doing business in Africa to doing business with Africa. Since our last forum, GABI has maintained momentum by convening alongside several African organizations and continues to do so.”

GABI was formed in 2022 to rebalance the way business is done in Africa. Its focus is on sustainable business aligned with Agenda 2063 and the SDGs. GABI prioritizes several themes: Energy, Trade, Digital Transformation, Food Systems, Education, Health, Fashion&Creative industries, and Sports.

GABI and its partners aim to build a strong, inclusive private sector that derisks economies, attracts investment, creates jobs, and promotes prosperous, sustainable communities across Africa.

​​​One highlight was a closed door meeting between the UN Secretary-General, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, H.E. João Lourenço, President of Angola, UN Deputy Secretary-General, Strive Masiyiwa and other African business leaders. Fourteen CEOs and heads of multilateral organizations, representing companies based in 16 African countries with a combined revenue of US$22 billion, called on governments to do more to improve the business environment. They emphasized the need for policies that support industrial growth, regional trade, and long-term investment.

Founder and Executive Chairman, ECONET Global and Cassava Technologies, Strive Masiyiwa said: “Unstoppable Africa has become a powerful platform for African and global leaders, and the world’s biggest companies to engage with Africa.”

Throughout the day, participants highlighted key priorities for Africa’s development, including expanding access to energy, accelerating clean energy adoption, improving healthcare and education, and supporting creative and sports industries.

Reflecting on Africa’s potential, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, said: “Unstoppable Africa is more than a slogan. It is, first and foremost, a recognition of our potential and a determination to act, to transform the daily lives of African citizens. Building a just, sustainable, and prosperous world will be anchored in shared values, environmental stewardship, and equitable partnerships among governments, international institutions, the private sector, and civil society”.

A trade session explored Africa’s position in a rapidly changing global economy. In light of rising protectionism, tariff disputes, and the weakening of long-standing trade agreements, speakers examined how Africa can adapt to a more fragmented global landscape. World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala set the scene in a fireside chat, noting that global companies are seeking to diversify supply chains and that Africa stands out as a destination for growth. She highlighted opportunities in industries such as textiles and oil palm and emphasized that, with over one-third of key mineral reserves, local processing can support green energy supply chains.

H.E. João Lourenço, President of Angola, highlighted the potential of the Lobito Corridor to boost regional trade and industrial growth. He noted that the corridor connects the Atlantic and Indian Oceans, supports a broad economic zone, and can attract private investment to drive production, processing, and exports across Africa.

H.E. Duma Boko, President of Botswana, called for harmonized laws and systems across Africa to facilitate trade. He emphasized the importance of shared investment in infrastructure, including the Lobito Corridor, and urged stronger public-private partnerships, faster approvals, and streamlined processes to enable business growth.

Another session focused on Africa’s growing importance in the global supply of critical minerals essential to the energy transition and digital technologies. Hon. Bogolo Kenewendo, Minister of Minerals and Energy of Botswana, outlined plans to develop local hubs around mines to ensure processing and value addition happen within the country, keeping more economic value in Botswana and strengthening domestic industry.

Mr. Paul Hinks, Chairman and CEO of Symbion Power and HYDRO-LINK, highlighted the strategic importance of rare earths and other critical minerals. He noted global reliance on China for processing and emphasized the growing demand from partners like the United States for alternative, locally processed sources to strengthen supply chain resilience.

Dr. Rajiv Shah, President of the Rockefeller Foundation, highlighted that by the end of the week, 32 nations are expected to sign energy agreements detailing new policies and plans to expand electrification. African leaders also aim to mobilize over $50 billion in affordable finance, supporting Mission 300, the continent-wide goal to accelerate access to reliable power.

An insightful panel on financing Africa’s green industrial future highlighted the importance of local financial leadership in driving the continent’s energy transition. Alain Ebobissé, CEO of Africa50, called for Africans to take the lead in driving the continent’s development while engaging global partners. He emphasized the need for speed and increased investment, noting that African institutional investors manage over US$2 trillion, yet less than 3% is allocated to infrastructure. Increasing this to 5% could significantly close the funding gap. ​ ​

In the side event, the Africa Business Leaders Coalition (ABLC), convened a round table focused on unlocking trade in Africa. 14 CEOs representing over US$20 billion of annual turnover in Africa, shared candid feedback with the Deputy Chair and Commissioner for Economic Development, African Union Commission, Her Excellency, Selma Malika Haddadi, calling for harmonised regulations across the continent.

Day Two of Unstoppable Africa 2025 will continue with discussions on trade, digital innovation, food systems, and investment opportunities across the continent.

Day Two of Unstoppable Africa 2025 will continue with discussions on trade, digital innovation, food systems, and investment opportunities across the continent.

