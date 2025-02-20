Every morning, after completing her household chores, Fatma Haji Silima tunes in to Tumbatu FM, her favorite community radio station in Zanzibar. For years, she has dedicated an hour from 9 a.m. to listening to Mwamko kwa Jamii (Community Awakening)—a program that highlights key community issues and engages listeners in live discussions.

For the past six months, the program has aired a monthly segment on gender-based violence (GBV), sharing statistics on reported cases in Kaskazini A, a district in northern Zanzibar, Tanzania.

"I remember hearing the first report on GBV cases recorded by the police. This stood out to me because, in my community, these cases are rarely reported. They are either settled quietly within families or nobody ever hears about them," Silima reflects.

Since then, she has followed the reports closely, eager to learn how she can support others.

Silima lives on the small island of Tumbatu, in northern Zanzibar, Tanzania, where discriminatory norms continue to limit women’s opportunities, often discouraging them from pursuing education or work. "Women are still expected to stay home, and challenging these norms can lead to violence," she says.

In a community where cultural norms also make it difficult for women to openly discuss gender-based violence (GBV) and even more challenging for survivors to report perpetrators within their community to authorities, community radio stations have become a vital platform for awareness and dialogue.

Through UN Women’s Women Count program, the Office of the Chief Government Statistician (OCGS) in Zanzibar releases monthly GBV data, which is shared with community radio stations and stakeholders.

In 2024, reports showed 1,809 GBV cases across Zanzibar—a 28% increase from 2020. In the Kaskazini A district, where Tumbatu FM broadcasts, 57 cases were recorded. The data includes assault, rape, slander, abduction, and sodomy, and now tracks cases involving persons with disabilities, prosecutions, and convictions.

"Every month, we attend a press briefing organized by OCGS, then use the GBV data in our programming,” says Juma Haji Juma, Tumbatu FM presenter and program manager. The station’s programs reaches over 200,000 listeners across 60 wards in Tumbatu Island and surrounding areas.

"I wanted to be part of this initiative because it’s new and valuable for our community. When news is backed by data, it carries more weight and encourages people to find the right solutions."

Breaking the silence and inspiring change

The monthly GBV data release is part of a broader effort to combat violence against women and girls in Zanzibar, supported by the European Union and integrated into OCGS’ implementation of the Zanzibar Strategy for the Development of Statistics.

"When we started in 2020, reports indicated that GBV was a serious concern, but many cases went unnoticed. Regular, publically available data has helped shed more light on the issue," says Fahima Mohamed Issa, OCGS Director of Social Statistics.

According to UN Women Specialist on Gender Statistics, Mitra Sadananda, the data is helping communities and stakeholders ensure that prevention and response efforts are evidence-based, targeted and effective.

"The data not only raises awareness, but informs policy and strengthens implementation of the National Plan of Action to End Violence Against Women and Children (NPA-VAWC)," he explains.

The data further supports the Zanzibar Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Elders, and Children in its community sensitization efforts, according to Ms. Siti Ali, Director of Gender: “We also ensure that the data is shared with oversight committees and key grassroots actors to support and enhance their work.”

Harnessing Data for Action and Impact

About 40 miles from Tumbatu, Kati Radio, a youth-led community station, has also been sharing GBV data for over six months.

"We try to go beyond just sharing the statistics by challenging misconceptions, highlighting services, and encouraging action," says Amina Mohamed, a Kati Radio presenter, stating that their programs include expert interviews, call-ins from listeners and active discussions on how to report cases of violence and abuse. “This helps demystify GBV and gives people the confidence to speak out, " she adds.

Following the broadcasts, the Kati district, home to over 130,000, has seen growing confidence in reporting GBV cases among survivors.

"Reporting used to be rare, but now cases are increasing. Listeners are sharing their experiences, and more people are asking how and where to report," says Mohamed.

Similarly, in Tumbatu, GBV issues have been included as a standing item in school board meetings, demonstrating shifting attitudes at the grassroots level.

As a dedicated listener, Silima hopes the programs will continue to spotlight gender-based violence, and says she is prepared to play her part by sharing the knowledge she has gained to empower and support other women and girls in her community.

"Now, when someone comes to me with a problem, I can tell them exactly where to go. To solve a problem, we first need to see it clearly, and this initiative is helping us better address these issues."

Radio presenters, Mohamed and Juma, are committed to continuing their efforts to share this vital information.

"As journalists, we must continue raising awareness. Many people don’t attend community meetings, but they listen to the radio. Our role is to keep the conversation going, analyze these issues, and ensure people have the knowledge they need to drive real change," says Mohamed.