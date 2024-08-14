The United States Government through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Office of Transition Initiatives (OTI) has provided $75,000 (1,162,000 Ghana Cedis) to renovate the Upper East Regional Peace Council (UERPC) office. The UERPC works to promote peace and stability in the region by addressing conflicts through dialogue, mediation, and other non-violent conflict resolution methods.

Receiving the keys to the office on July 25, the Secretary of the UERPC Ali Anankpieng, noted that the new space would significantly support their work, “Now we have a conference room to facilitate meetings and sensitive discussions without disruptions. We also have privacy and a secure working area.”

The renovated space comprising three offices, a reception area, a storage room, a kitchen, and a conference room, will improve working conditions for the UERPC staff and support their peacebuilding efforts by providing a venue for meetings, dialogues, and mediations.

“The successful completion of this project underscores the United States’ commitment to promoting peace, stability, and sustainable development in Ghana and West Africa.” Said USAID/OTI Deputy Country Representative Dalia Haj-Omar, regarding the office renovation and hand-over.

“Since 2021, USAID/OTI has supported the UERPC to address pressing peace and security challenges in the region, including bringing together disputing groups for mediation and dialogue, and establishing multi-ethnic mediation committees to resolve conflicts and prevent violence”, she added.

The United States is Ghana’s largest bilateral development partner and supports efforts to promote regional security, broad-based inclusive economic development, and long-term development relationships.