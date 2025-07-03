The Ministry of Finance wishes to officially inform the public that the Government of Ghana has, through the Bank of Ghana, successfully effected a payment of US$349,523,674.56 in respect of Eurobond debt service obligations today, Thursday, 3rd July 2025.

Since the conclusion of Ghana’s Eurobond debt restructuring in October 2024, the Government of Ghana has cumulatively serviced US$1,174.64 million in Eurobond debt payments as follows:

In October 2024, the government made an initial payment of US$475.60 million, covering obligations due under the restructuring agreement, including the first post-restructuring debt service.

In January 2025, the government paid US$349.52 million.

And now, in July 2025, a further US$349.52 million has been paid

This brings Ghana fully up to date on all scheduled Eurobond debt service obligations for 2025.

Looking ahead to 2026, a total debt service of US$1,409.06 million is scheduled.

This timely payment reaffirms Ghana’s commitment to macroeconomic stability, prudent debt management, and constructive engagement with external creditors.

It is expected to: