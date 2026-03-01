President John Dramani Mahama will leave Accra on Sunday, 1st March 2026, for Arusha, Tanzania, where he will be the Special Guest of Honour at a solemn ceremony to open the 2026 judicial year of the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights on Monday.

The ceremony will also be used to launch the 20th anniversary of the court.

This will be the first invitation for a sitting President of the Republic of Ghana to address the AU Court. The theme for the opening of the judicial year is ‘20 Years of Service in Protecting Human and Peoples’ Rights in Africa’.

While in Arusha, President Mahama will hold talks with Tanzanian President, Her Excellency Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Mr Mahama will leave Arusha after the opening programme on Monday, and while away, the Vice President will act as President in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution.