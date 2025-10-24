President John Dramani Mahama on Thursday reinforced his administration’s commitment to an independent yet accountable judiciary at the induction of 37 new High Court judges.

“Judicial independence is the lifeblood of our democracy, and it must never be compromised,” President Mahama declared during the swearing-in ceremony. “But independence does not mean isolation. Courts must remain open to accountability, must be guided by transparency and fidelity to the Constitution of the Republic.”

The President said the judiciary plays a critical role in Ghana’s development aspirations, particularly as the government pursues its Resetting Ghana Agenda, including the 24-Hour Economy initiative and the Big Push infrastructure programme.

“Your judgments will shape not only our jurisprudence, but also affect investor confidence, human rights, and our national stability,” he told the new judges, stressing that Ghana needs “a judiciary that is both firm and facilitative, one that enforces contracts fairly, protects innovation, and delivers justice without undue delay.”

President Mahama reminded the judges that their work extends beyond legal documents to the lives of real people.

“Behind every written affidavit was a human story of loss of hope, of survival, a dismissed teacher, a family displaced, a young person wrongfully accused,” he noted.

He urged the newly sworn-in judges to reject unnecessary delays and embrace modernisation.

“For as the saying goes, when lawyers play with time, justice becomes a casualty. Let the High Court be both the temple of the law and the house of humanity.”

Reaffirming executive support for the judiciary, the President stated: “As President, I wish to reaffirm my government’s unwavering commitment to defending judicial independence. Yet with that freedom comes the sacred duty to uphold ethical discipline and professional excellence.”

Responding on behalf of his colleagues, Justice Francis Asong Obuojo expressed gratitude for the appointment and pledged impartial service.

“We are here to assure you, the President, that for the confidence imposed in us and for this appointment, we will deliver justice to the people and the citizenry,” he said, committing to uphold justice “with integrity and without partiality.”