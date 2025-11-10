Ahead of the presentation of the 2026 Budget Statement on Thursday, November 13, 2025, the Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, visited Takoradi to inspect the Market Circle redevelopment project, which has remained abandoned for the past three years.

Dr. Forson said the site represents both the immense promise and unrealized potential of a project that means so much to thousands of traders and families.

He described the project as a symbol of Takoradi’s economic resilience and pledged government’s firm commitment to seeing it completed.

“the Market Circle project has been captured as a priority project of government, and work will resume next year,” Dr. Forson assured.

The Minister noted that the contractor will return to site early next year once the ongoing debt restructuring is fully concluded, paving the way for the project’s revival.

Dr. Forson was accompanied by Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko Ampem, Western Regional Minister Joe Nelson, and the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA), Fredrick Faustinus Faidoo.

The Market Circle project, when completed, will transform one of Ghana’s oldest trading centres into a modern commercial hub — improving sanitation, easing congestion, and revitalizing economic activity across the Western Region.