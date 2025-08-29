The Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has inaugurated three Technical Committees.

The first to be inaugurated was the Technical Committee on Agriculture Financing, which has been given three weeks to develop a comprehensive policy framework to support financing for strategic economic crops.

Members of the Committee include:

David Collison – Ministry of Finance

Samuel Arkhurst – Ministry of Finance

Cynthia Arthur – Ministry of Finance

Frederick Amissah – Ministry of Finance

Emelia Awuviri – Bank of Ghana

Desmond Agbogah – Bank of Ghana

Samuel Yeboah – GIRSAL

Kojo Aboagye-Yeboah – EXIM Bank

Prof. Eric Osei-Assibey – Development Bank of Ghana

Edna Baffoe-Bonnie – Ministry of Finance (Secretary)

Deborah Ashun – Ministry of Finance (Secretary)

In a related development, Dr. Forson also inaugurated the Technical Committee on the Oil Palm Project, with membership drawn from the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Finance, Tree Crops Development Authority, Forestry Commission, and the Environmental Protection Authority.

Similarly, the Technical Committee on the Cocoa Project was inaugurated, bringing together representatives from the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Finance, Ghana Cocoa Board, Tree Crops Development Authority, Forestry Commission, and the Environmental Protection Authority.

According to the Finance Minister, the committees are expected to provide actionable frameworks and strategies that will improve financing, enhance productivity, and ensure sustainability across the agriculture value chain.