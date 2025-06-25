Ghana rolled out the red carpet for His Majesty King Mswati III of the Kingdom of Eswatini, signalling a strong mutual desire to deepen bilateral relations and promote the cause of African unity and trade.

President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang officially welcomed the King and Queen at the presidency’s forecourt with a vibrant display of Ghanaian music and dance.

Following the ceremonial reception, President Mahama and King Mswati III engaged in bilateral talks in the Credentials Hall, culminating in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation. The agreement will provide a formal framework for enhancing cooperation across various sectors.

In his remarks, President Mahama welcomed the Eswatini delegation, emphasising the significance of the visit in cementing the existing ties. “We’re very honoured to have you on this visit,” President Mahama stated. “We believe that this visit would cement the ties and relationship between our two countries.”

President Mahama highlighted Ghana’s historical role as the first sub-Saharan nation to gain independence and its contribution to liberation struggles across the continent, welcoming the King to the “country of freedom and justice.” He reiterated Ghana’s commitment to fostering closer ties among African nations, recalling the vision of Ghana’s first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, for African unity.

The Ghanaian President also emphasised the importance of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) protocol, which Ghana has ratified. The protocol enables the free movement of goods and services across African markets. He hoped the bilateral discussions would strengthen cooperation and leverage the opportunities presented by the AfCFTA.

“Your visit and the bilateral discussion that will take place after will form the framework for the cooperation between our two countries,” President Mahama remarked.

President Mahama also stated that the King’s visit would feature a significant cultural exchange. The king is scheduled to visit the Asante Kingdom to meet his “brother,” His Royal Majesty the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who had previously visited the Presidency in anticipation of the King’s arrival.