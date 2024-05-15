The Vice President and Flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has paid glowing tribute to nurses and midwives in the country, for their phenomenal and dedicated service to the nation and humanity.

Speaking at the observation 2024 International Day of Nurses and Midwives in Accra, Dr. Bawumia said nurses are at the forefront of healthcare delivery, and they ought be appreciated.

"Nurses and midwives are not just healthcare providers; they are highly skilled professionals who offer evidence-based care to patients and families. Their expertise, empathy, and dedication help enhance health outcomes, lower healthcare expenses, and improve the overall well-being of individuals and communities. If you return home safely to join your family after hospitalization, thank the Nurse and the Midwife," Dr. Bawumia said.

He continued: "in Ghana, nurses and midwives are the foundation of our healthcare system, delivering vital services to those in need in hospitals, clinics, and communities. They serve as the first line of assistance for patients, offering care, guidance, and treatment."

"Again, outside Ghana, during the Ebola outbreak in the sub-region, you proved your mettle and dedication towards humanity by fighting the deadly disease in some sister West African Countries."

On the significance of the International Day for Nurses and Midwives, Dr. Bawumia said observing it is a "sign of our appreciation to you and respect for you for the many sacrifices you have made and continue to make to save lives."

Dr. Bawumia's seize the opportunity to reiterate government's commitment to improving the healthcare sector, as well as the welfare of nurses and other healthcare professionals.

"As a government, our commitment to promoting healthcare and welfare of nurses is unquestionable," he added, and cited a number of interventions in the health sector, such as, medical drone delivery service, ambulances for all constituencies, digitalisation of NHIA renewal digital networking of hospitals, Agenda 111 hospitals, among others.

Dr. Bawumia also reiterated his commitment to supporting the work of nurses and improving their welfare.

"As Vice President, I am dedicated to supporting the work of our nurses and midwives especially with the coming onstream of the Agenda 111 state-of-the-art facilities. It is essential to invest in their education, training, and professional growth to ensure they have the necessary skills and resources to provide exceptional care. Recognizing and rewarding their hard work, commitment, and impact on healthcare and society is equally important."