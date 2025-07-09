Deputy Minister for Finance, Hon. Thomas Ampem Nyarko has inaugurated the Board of the Ghana Deposit Protection Corporation (GDPC)

During the inauguration he stated that one of the critical roles of the GDPC was to safeguard the deposits of ordinary Ghanaians and strengthen public confidence in the financial system.

The Board is chaired by Governor of the C Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiamah, Other members include Galahad Alex Andoh, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Deposit Protection Corporation; Mr. Prosper Ayinbilla Awuni, representing the Ministry of Finance; Benjamin Amenumey; and Paul Kwasi Agyemang.

The Board Chairman expressed gratitude to His Excellency the President and the Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, for the confidence reposed in the team.

He again gave assurance of the Board’s commitment to providing effective leadership and strengthening the deposit protection scheme.

Dr. Asiamah further noted that the Board will ensure transparency, good governance, and the use of innovative tools to improve the Corporation’s operations.

Additionally, he stated the the Board’s plans to explore the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and integrate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, among other strategies, to enhance how the Corporation serves the people.