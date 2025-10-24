President John Dramani Mahama has announced that Damongo, the Savannah regional capital, will host two major projects: a Catholic Science and Technology University and a regional hospital that will serve as a teaching facility.

The President made the announcement during a courtesy call by Most Reverend Philip Naameh, Catholic Metropolitan Archbishop of Tamale, at the Presidency in Accra.

According to President Mahama, initial funding for the proposed university will come from the grant promised by the Chinese President.

The regional hospital, he explained, “shall also serve as a teaching facility for the proposed Catholic Science and Technology University, which will have a Faculty of Medical Sciences to train medical doctors and other allied health professionals.”

The President reiterated the government’s commitment to revamp the nation’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions during the discussions.

The name and location of the proposed university in Damongo were proposed by Archbishop Naameh and his delegation, who raised various educational and social issues affecting the northern sector of the country and made a passionate plea for redress.

Present at the meeting were Haruna Iddrisu (MP), Minister for Education; Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Presidential Advisor and Special Aide to the President; Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, Office of the President; and Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, Deputy Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs.