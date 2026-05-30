The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the United Nations Office in Accra commemorated the 78th International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers with a solemn Flag-Raising and Wreath-Laying Ceremony on 29th May, 2026 at the Forecourt of the State House under the theme “Invest in Peace”.

Delivering his remarks, the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Honourable James Gyakye Quayson (MP) emphasized that peace requires deliberate commitment, strategic investment and collective action. He noted that in the face of global challenges such as conflict, terrorism, political instability and climate-related security threats, United Nations peacekeeping operations remain indispensable. He reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to international peace and security through its continuous contribution to United Nations peacekeeping missions and highlighted the role of the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre in strengthening peace support operations. He also called for enhanced cooperation between the United Nations, the African Union and other partners, noting that investing in peace is ultimately an investment in humanity’s shared future.

The United Nations Resident Coordinator, Mr. Zia Choudhury on his part paid tribute to peacekeepers for their dedication and sacrifice serving in some of the world’s most challenging environments. He acknowledged the challenging global security environment and its attendant resource constraints and stressed that United Nations peacekeeping remains one of the international community’s most effective tools for protecting civilians, supporting political solutions and maintaining stability. He, therefore, called on Member States to provide sustained political and financial support for peacekeeping operations. He added that investing in peace is more cost-effective than addressing the consequences of war. He further highlighted Ghana’s longstanding contribution to international peace and security and informed of the the deployment of more than 1,900 military and police personnel across eight UN missions, as well as Ghana’s leadership in promoting the participation of women in peacekeeping operations. He paid tribute to peacekeepers who lost their lives in line of duty.

The ceremony brought together members of the Diplomatic Corps, government officials, traditional authorities, representatives of the security services, students and members of the media to honour peacekeepers and reaffirm Ghana’s commitment to global peace and security.