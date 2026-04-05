Ghana has taken a major step forward in strengthening its health security with the completion of its National Action Plan for Health Security (NAPHS) Prioritisation Workshop. The exercise, led by the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service in collaboration with other Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, was supported by the UK Government through the Tackling Deadly Diseases in Africa Programme Phase 2 (TDDAP 2), implemented by Palladium and its consortium partner IDI, with technical support from WHO.

The NAPHS provides a comprehensive roadmap for improving Ghana’s ability to prevent, detect, and respond to health threats, covering critical interventions from laboratory strengthening to border health. By prioritising actions, the country ensures that resources are directed to areas that will have the greatest impact on public health.

Speaking at the workshop Dr. Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe, Director of the Public Health Division, Ghana Health Service highlitghted the importance of the workshop.

“Prioritisation is not just a process. it’s about making sure that every intervention we invest in has the maximum impact on protecting lives. This workshop has enabled us to identify key actions, backed by data and consensus, which will guide both national and partner investments in health security”, he said.

The workshop introduced simple, intuitive tools that helped multi-sectoral stakeholders navigate complex decisions, weighing impact against feasibility. Every prioritised action is now part of a guiding document that partners can use to align their programmes with national objectives.

Dr. Fiona Braka, WHO Representative to Ghana, highlighted the significance of the exercise for building resilient health systems. “Ghana’s NAPHS prioritisation ensures that we are not only ready to respond to current health threats but are also building a stronger, more resilient health system that can protect communities across the country”, she said.

Dominic Farrell, UKFCDO representative added, “The UK is proud to support Ghana in strengthening health security. This prioritisation workshop ensures that investments are targeted, evidence-based, and focused on saving lives”.

The next steps include updating strategic actions by Technical Area Teams, submission of consolidated plans to the IHR National Focal Point, application of a costing tool, validation of costed activities, and finalisation of the NAPHS document ahead of its official launch.

With the completion of this workshop, Ghana has strengthened its preparedness against public health threats, ensuring that future interventions are guided by data, consensus, and a clear roadmap for impact.