Ghanaians are now enjoying a stable and dependable power supply, thanks to significant ongoing reforms in the energy sector, Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, has announced.

Taking his turn at the Government #AccountabilitySeries, John Jinapor stated that there has been a significant turnaround from the “persistent and erratic power outages” experienced earlier this year.

“We have witnessed a remarkable improvement and reliable supply of power,” he stated, attributing this success to comprehensive reforms addressing both technical inefficiencies and financial challenges within the sector.

“You can attest to the fact that we are now experiencing a reliable, uninterruptible supply of power,” he emphasised, a demonstration of the visible impact of the government’s interventions.

Looking ahead, Mr Jinapor unveiled plans for a five-year strategic document aimed at accelerating Ghana’s renewable energy and green transition agenda.

This crucial blueprint will guide future policy reforms, ensuring a sustainable and environmentally friendly energy future for the nation.

The Ministry’s initiatives reflect the government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring a robust, sustainable, and reliable energy sector for all Ghanaians.