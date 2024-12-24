The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has welcomed a contribution of EUR1 million from Germany through the Federal Foreign Office to support nutrition and income-generating activities for over 254,000 refugees and asylum seekers in Uganda.

The contribution will enable WFP to provide food assistance to new arrivals and the most vulnerable refugees, while supporting self-reliance activities, such as farming, for those classed as less vulnerable.

“Refugee numbers in Uganda have nearly tripled over the past decade, straining scarce humanitarian resources,” said Abdirahman Meygag, WFP’s Country Director in Uganda. “This funding will help WFP address the immediate needs of new arrivals and promote sustainable livelihoods for those living through protracted crises.”

Uganda hosts 1.7 million refugees and asylum seekers, up from 600,000 in 2014. The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) estimates that around 135,000 refugees have arrived in Uganda since the start of this year, primarily driven by ongoing conflicts and climate shocks in neighbouring countries such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), South Sudan and more recently Sudan.

WFP supports 1.4 million refugees in Uganda with food assistance in the form of cash and in-kind at 60 percent of a full ration for the most vulnerable refugees and a 30 percent ration for those classed as moderately vulnerable. New arrivals receive a full ration for the first three months. WFP also supports 52,000 refugees and Ugandan nationals with livelihood strengthening activities that support a transition to self-reliance.