Center expands GE Vernova's digital service capacity for power transmission customers worldwide

Reflects GE Vernova's confidence in Morocco as a hub for global digital service operations

Builds on GE Vernova's expanding role in Africa's power infrastructure

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE: GEV) (http://www.GEVernova.com) today announced the launch of its Center of Excellence (COE) for Power Transmission digital services in Casablanca, Morocco. Operational immediately, the center is designed to help GE Vernova service teams support customers operating power transmission equipment worldwide. Casablanca was chosen for its growing pool of digital engineering talent.

Power Transmission is part of GE Vernova's Electrification segment, providing the transformers, switchgear and related technologies that move electricity across power networks. It’s Digital Services division help teams use equipment data to catch issues earlier, plan maintenance and respond faster.

“Global electricity demand is growing, and power transmission services are increasingly important to help keep electricity reliable and available,” said Eric Chaussin, CEO and Vice President of Power Transmission business at GE Vernova. “This Center of Excellence strengthens our digital services capability and reflects our confidence in Morocco's local talent. By connecting this expertise with GE Vernova's global Power Transmission experience, we aim to deliver faster, more consistent and more data-driven service to customers.”

The center is also expected to support training and knowledge sharing through its Technical Institute of Casablanca (TIC), an internal GE Vernova training facility located in the same premises as the COE in Casablanca. The training will support hands-on training, commissioning practices, and knowledge transfer related to digital solutions.

This announcement builds on GE Vernova’s work with customers across Africa to support more reliable and efficient electricity systems. In recent years, the company has supported grid and power infrastructure projects across the continent, including electricity transmission and control center projects in Kenya (https://apo-opa.co/4nodgO8), grid equipment and automation work in Algeria (https://apo-opa.co/4eMme5F), regional grid software support for the West African Power Pool (https://apo-opa.co/4uHIVg0), and power plant services in South Africa (https://apo-opa.co/493jMnM). The Casablanca center adds a digital services capability in Morocco, helping connect local talent with GE Vernova’s global service needs.

GE Vernova also participated this week at the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, reinforcing its continued focus on supporting Africa’s electricity infrastructure, regional energy cooperation and long-term growth.

Media Contacts – GE Vernova:

Anshul Madaan

GE Vernova

Media Relations

Anshul.madaan@gevernova.com

+91 8377880468

About GE Vernova:

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE: GEV) is a purpose-built global energy company that includes Power, Electrification and Wind segments and is supported by its accelerator businesses. Building on over 130 years of experience tackling the world’s challenges, GE Vernova is uniquely positioned to help lead the energy transition by continuing to electrify the world while simultaneously working to decarbonize it. GE Vernova helps customers power economies and deliver electricity that is vital to health, safety, security, and improved quality of life. GE Vernova is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., with approximately 85,000 employees across approximately 100 countries around the world. Supported by the Company’s purpose, The Energy to Change the World, GE Vernova technology helps deliver a more affordable, reliable, sustainable, and secure energy future.

© 2026 GE Vernova and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

GE and the GE Monogram are trademarks of General Electric Company used under trademark license.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements – that is, statements related to future events that by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. These forward-looking statements often address GE Vernova’s expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and the expected performance of its products, the impact of its services and the results they may generate or produce, and often contain words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “see,” “will,” “would,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “target,” “preliminary,” or “range.” Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about planned and potential transactions, investments or projects and their expected results and the impacts of macroeconomic and market conditions and volatility on the Company’s business operations, financial results and financial position and on the global supply chain and world economy.