Next Engineers, a global college- and career-readiness programme working to increase the opportunities for young people in engineering, celebrated the graduation of 43 learners from the Engineering Academy in Johannesburg, South Africa. The graduation ceremony, held at The University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, marked the programme’s second graduating class and highlights its contribution towards bridging the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) skills gap in the country through exposing learners to hands-on engineering experiences and career pathways.

The 43 learners, representing 15 high schools across Johannesburg, were joined by their families to celebrate their achievements. Many of these learners plan to pursue engineering-related qualification at universities and technical institutions. Launched in 2022, PROTEC, University of Witwatersrand, and Kutitiva Foundation are the educational partners for the local Next Engineers programme. GE Vernova engineers and employees play an active role by engaging with Engineering Academy participants through hands-on, skill-based volunteering. In the 2024 calendar year, its Johannesburg-based employees donated over 680 hours to these efforts.

“We are delighted to celebrate the achievements of this year’s graduates and commend their dedication to pursuing careers in engineering,” said Matsi Eseu, South Africa HR Director for GE Vernova. “Supporting young talent through programmes like Next Engineers is central to GE Vernova’s mission. In Johannesburg, we see first-hand how these opportunities empower students to unlock their potential and contribute to solving real-world challenges. We are honored to play a role in shaping a more dynamic future for engineering in South Africa.”

Learners who complete the Engineering Academy program and enroll in a qualified engineering or engineering-related degree programme receive financial aid to support them as they continue on their paths to becoming engineers. To date, the Next Engineers programme in Johannesburg has reached nearly 4,100 learners and awarded $36,000 in scholarships to qualifying graduates. In addition, locally, GE Vernova awarded an additional $83,000 in scholarships to ten graduates through the country’s External Bursary Programme.

Dr. Nomalungelo Gina, Deputy Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, said: “I applaud PROTEC for its role in promoting STEM education and helping to develop a cohort of young people who represent the core of our future workforce. You have chosen to be the bridge between potential and opportunity for many young people in our country. You reach places that, for a variety of reasons, government programmes may not always reach - our rural communities, under-resourced schools, and marginalized groups. Your programmes continue to ignite curiosity, nurture the raw talent and open doors for young people who would otherwise be left behind. Your mentorships, youth clubs, bootcamps, and your efforts to bring scientific experiments and floating laboratories to those who have never seen a science laboratory in their lives is a transformative experience. You have helped a young girl in a village believe she can be an engineer and shown a boy from the township that coding is not only for those in affluent urban centres; careers in engineering are meant for them as well. Let us therefore commit, collectively, to building the science, technology, and engineering foundations that will carry our continent into a future we will co-create. As government, we are your ally; we do not see you as gap-fillers, but as catalysts for transformation.”

“We’re proud to celebrate the accomplishments of this year’s Engineering Academy graduates. Their drive and curiosity exemplify the promise of South Africa’s next generation of engineers,” said Balan Moodley, CEO of PROTEC. “We are grateful to GE Vernova for their vision and commitment in making this program possible. Together, we have helped deliver opportunities that have contributed to empowering young minds."

STEM training and education, such as Next Engineers, is helping to solve global challenges while also lifting up communities through economic opportunities. GE Vernova’s commitment to nurturing future STEM talent in South Africa extends beyond Next Engineers: through its External Bursary Programme, the company has provided comprehensive bursaries totaling $7.3 million (R128.5 million) to more than 900 beneficiaries pursuing Bachelor’s degrees in Science, Commerce, and Arts since 2020 to date. These bursaries help alleviate the financial burden for tertiary students, covering tuition, accommodation, textbooks, and monthly stipends for the duration of their studies.

Media contacts:

GE Vernova

Kashumba Macombe

Communications Specialist

GE Vernova

Kashumba.Macombe@gevernova.com



PROTEC

Annette Reed

Fundraising and Business Development

Programme for Technological Careers (PROTEC)

+27 82 334 2939

annette@protec.org.za

PROTEC Social Media:

Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/47hN950

LinkedIn: https://apo-opa.co/4nifVaN

Instagram: https://apo-opa.co/473iuY2

About Next Engineers:

Next Engineers, a program originally funded by the GE Foundation in 2021, now known as the GE Aerospace Foundation, is a college- and career-readiness program dedicated to inspiring and preparing the next generation of engineers. Through innovative programs, mentorship, and community partnerships, we empower young minds to shape a better future through engineering.

For more information about Next Engineers and the Engineering Academy, visit www.NextEngineers.org.

About GE Vernova​:

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE: GEV) is a purpose-built global energy company that includes Power, Wind, and Electrification segments and is supported by its accelerator businesses. Building on over 130 years of experience tackling the world’s challenges, GE Vernova is uniquely positioned to help lead the energy transition by continuing to electrify the world while simultaneously working to decarbonize it. GE Vernova helps customers power economies and deliver electricity that is vital to health, safety, security, and improved quality of life. GE Vernova is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., with approximately 75,000 employees across approximately 100 countries around the world. Supported by the Company’s purpose, The Energy to Change the World, GE Vernova technology helps deliver a more affordable, reliable, sustainable, and secure energy future. Learn more: GE Vernova (www.GEVernova.com), GE Vernova in Middle East&Africa (https://apo-opa.co/4mXcMwM), and LinkedIn (https://apo-opa.co/4nLT8VK).

The GE Vernova Foundation supports the Next Engineers in Johannesburg, South Africa under an arrangement with the GE Aerospace Foundation.

About PROTEC:

PROTEC was established in 1982 by a group of engineers from the South African Institute of Civil Engineers to respond to the challenges facing the education system and to address representation across all socio-economic and racial groups in STEM careers. To date, PROTEC has seen more than 40,000 learners complete the Learner Excellence Programme. Based in Randburg, PROTEC has 17 branches and projects in 6 out of the 9 provinces. Our aim is to extend the programme to all 9 provinces. The programme targets learners from Grade 4 to Grade 12 in specifically Science, Mathematics, and English. Teachers who teach these subjects as well as coding and robotics, benefit from development and support that uses a centre-based and classroom support model. Find us on www.PROTEC.org.za