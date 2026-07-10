Gas monetization will be a defining theme at this year's African Energy Week (AEW) 2026 Conference and Exhibition as the continent works to convert reserves into exports, power and industrial feedstock. Executives from the companies building that infrastructure – spanning floating production and LNG as well as midstream gas-to-industry development – are confirmed to speak, reflecting a sector shifting its focus from discovery to delivery.

Floating infrastructure has become the fastest route to market for African offshore resources. Yinson Production, which operates a fleet of 10 floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels backed by a $22 billion orderbook through 2048, brought the Agogo FPSO onstream offshore Angola in July 2025, four months ahead of schedule. In March 2026 it became the world's first offshore facility to operate a post-combustion carbon capture system.

The company also opened a Windhoek office in January 2026 as it prepares for Namibia's emerging deepwater market. Paal Gunnar Heistad, SVP, Business Development, and Francesco Leuzzi, Country Manager for Namibia and Africa Business Development, will speak at AEW 2026.

Floating LNG (FLNG) has delivered similar results on the export side. Golar LNG's Gimi vessel reached commercial operations in June 2025 at the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project offshore Mauritania and Senegal, establishing both countries as LNG exporters, while the company's FLNG Hilli has operated offshore Cameroon since 2018. CEO Karl Fredrik Staubo joins AEW 2026 as the company advances plans to order a fourth FLNG unit in 2026.

“FLNG has shortened the path from discovery to cargo, and projects like GTA prove African gas can compete in global markets. The next step is matching our export success with domestic success. I would like to see gas-to-industry investment that turns molecules into manufacturing jobs,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

That domestic agenda is building in Nigeria, where independent producers are turning associated gas into a viable product. Green Energy International (GEIL), operator of the Otakikpo field in Rivers State, runs 20 million standard cubic feet per day of gas handling capacity alongside a modular liquefied petroleum gas extraction plant designed to eliminate flaring.

The company’s ambition is to build localized domestic gas markets from small-scale opportunities. Anthony O. Adegbulugbe, Chairman, joins AEW 2026 following GEIL’s completion of the $400 million Otakikpo onshore export terminal in 2025.

Taking place October 12-16 in Cape Town, AEW 2026 will connect these gas solutions providers with the investors, operators and policymakers shaping the next wave of projects, from frontier deepwater developments in Namibia to industrial gas hubs in the Niger Delta.