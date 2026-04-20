Cany Jobe, Director General of the Gambia Petroleum Commission, will join industry leaders at this week’s Invest in African Energy (IAE) Forum in Paris, bringing into focus one of West Africa’s most promising frontier exploration markets. As global investors increasingly look to diversify portfolios and secure early-stage opportunities, The Gambia is re-emerging as a compelling play within the MSGBC Basin – one of the most active hydrocarbon regions worldwide.

At IAE 2026, the country will be featured in a dedicated MSGBC spotlight session, highlighting basin-wide developments and growing alignment between emerging and producing markets. With neighboring Senegal and Mauritania already in production, attention is shifting south toward underexplored acreage, where The Gambia represents one of the last true first-mover opportunities.

Jobe is also expected to contribute to high-level discussions on de-risking frontier acreage – an increasingly critical theme as investors weigh geological potential against regulatory, technical and commercial uncertainties.

Recent efforts to enhance the country’s energy ecosystem are already reshaping investor perception. The launch of a new petroleum testing laboratory in 2026 marks a key step in strengthening regulatory oversight and operational standards, reinforcing confidence across the value chain. At the same time, the government has moved to reallocate and promote open acreage, signaling renewed upstream momentum following a period of limited activity. In March 2026, authorities confirmed that new exploration licenses had been awarded to three companies across open blocks.

This progress is underpinned by significant resource potential. Offshore blocks A1 and A4, located along the same geological trend as Senegal’s producing fields, benefit from extensive seismic data and proximity to existing infrastructure, offering potential for cost-effective development through tiebacks and shared services. Additional blocks, including A2 and A5, have historically attracted strong industry interest, with estimates pointing to substantial unrisked prospective resources.

Crucially, The Gambia’s position within the MSGBC Basin strengthens its overall investment case. The basin has seen a surge in activity in recent years, driven by major discoveries and increased capital deployment by international oil companies. As global players look to replenish reserves and diversify supply, West Africa is playing an increasingly important role in the global energy landscape.

As discussions in Paris turn toward energy security, supply diversification and frontier opportunity, The Gambia is positioning itself firmly within that narrative. With improving regulatory clarity, newly available acreage and strong geological fundamentals, the country is moving from potential to a clear investment proposition.