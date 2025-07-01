GAIA AFRICA (https://GAIAAfricaClub.com ), the premier private business club for Africa’s most influential women leaders, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Mena Imasekha as General Manager, effective immediately. Since its founding in 2018, GAIA AFRICA has become a leading force in the empowerment of female decision-makers across Africa. The Club has facilitated over $10 million in member-to-member business value since 2021, reflecting the power of intentional community and strategic collaboration.

Mena joined GAIA AFRICA in June 2021 as Business Development&Operations Manager, where she played a pivotal role in the club’s growth, member engagement, and optimising operations across core business units. Her appointment reflects GAIA AFRICA’s ongoing commitment to excellence in leadership and community-building for women across the continent.

An accomplished strategist with a strong background in operations, Mena brings over 15 years of experience spanning wellness, e-commerce, non-profit, and financial services. Her multidisciplinary career has included leadership roles in online sales strategy, social impact fundraising, and executive wellness programming, all with a consistent focus on systems thinking and growth.

She previously served as Strategy&Communications Manager at the crowdfunding platform 234Give.com, where she led successful CSR campaigns in partnership with top corporates including FBN Capital, Stanbic IBTC, and Sterling Bank. She has also held advisory and executive positions at Women Impacting Nigeria and Mega Plaza.

Mena holds a BSc in Biology from Imperial College London, with further certifications in Integrative Health Coaching and CMAE’s Club Management MDP 1&MDP 2. Her approach to leadership is rooted in a passion for strategic thinking, wellness and social transformation.

"Mena’s deep operational insight and commitment to GAIA’s vision of empowering and supporting female decision makers, make her the right leader for this next chapter," said Olatowun Candide-Johnson, Founder and CEO of GAIA AFRICA. "She brings not only technical excellence but commitment and a powerful sensitivity to the evolving needs of our members."

In her new role, Mena will oversee day-to-day operations, strategy, and strategic partnerships across GAIA AFRICA and its affiliated lifestyle brand, GABY Lagos. She will report to the CEO, who continues to lead on broader strategic initiatives and future growth for the company.

Media Contact:

GAIA AFRICA Communications

Email: bizops@gaiaafricaclub.com

Website: https://GAIAAfricaClub.com