The 2025 Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) Africa Awards will honour three exceptional individuals whose leadership, vision, and integrity have profoundly shaped the hospitality industry in Africa and beyond. David Green, CEO of the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, will be recognised with the FHS Outstanding Contribution to Hospitality Award; William E. Heinecke, Founder and Chairman of Minor Hotels, will receive the FHS Leadership Award and Hala Matar Choufany, President of HVS Middle East, Africa&South Asia, will be presented with the FHS Excellence Award.

The awards were nominated by the FHS Africa Advisory Board, a group of senior industry leaders who collectively represent decades of insight and influence across the global hospitality ecosystem. Their selections reflect not only individual excellence, but also the values that FHS Africa seeks to champion: ethical leadership, inclusive development, and long-term impact.

William E. Heinecke, one of Asia’s most influential entrepreneurs, was honoured with the FHS Leadership Award in recognition of a nearly six-decade-long career that began with a bold idea and just US$1,200. At the age of 17, Heinecke registered his first company under the name ‘Minor’- a nod to being underage at the time - and went on to create Minor Hotels, a diversified hospitality group that today operates more than 530 hotels across 56 countries under brands including Anantara, Avani, Oaks, Elewana, and Tivoli. His acquisition of NH Hotel Group in 2018 marked a turning point for global expansion and established Minor as a powerhouse in the international hospitality scene. A vocal advocate for sustainability and social impact, Heinecke also founded the Golden Triangle Asian Elephant Foundation, the Heinecke Foundation for education, and the Mai Khao Marine Turtle Foundation. His accolades include HOTELS Magazine’s Corporate Hotelier of the World and Entrepreneur of the Year at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards. Now Chairman of the Board of Minor International, Heinecke continues to guide the group’s long-term strategy and philanthropic mission.

David Green’s recognition reflects more than a decade of transformative leadership at the helm of Cape Town’s iconic V&A Waterfront. Since his appointment in 2009, Green has guided the historic precinct through a R8 billion reinvention, turning it into one of Africa’s most successful mixed-use destinations. Under his stewardship, the Waterfront has become a blueprint for sustainable urban development - supporting nearly 80,000 jobs, empowering local entrepreneurs, and embedding environmental and social responsibility at the core of every initiative. From the launch of the Zeitz MOCAA Museum and Makers Landing to the expansion of the hotel and hospitality portfolio now comprising 14 hotels and over 1,800 rooms, Green’s legacy lies in his deep commitment to inclusivity, innovation, and purpose-driven development. “Everything we do is viewed through the lenses of job creation, inclusivity, and sustainability,” Green reflected.

“It’s about ensuring that our work aligns with the values of our people, our community, and our environment.”

Hala Matar Choufany, recipient of the FHS Excellence Award, has set new benchmarks in hospitality advisory through her role as President of HVS Middle East, Africa&South Asia. The first woman to hold this position, she has led over 5,000 advisory engagements that have shaped hotel investments, asset strategies, and valuations across key markets. Her leadership is grounded in transparency, ethical decision-making, and long-term value creation - principles she champions not just in boardrooms, but also in classrooms and industry forums worldwide. A respected voice in global hospitality discourse, Choufany is committed to nurturing talent, supporting sustainable development in emerging markets, and driving responsible investment practices across Africa and beyond. “True leadership is not about titles or accolades,” she said. “It’s defined by trust, integrity, and the impact created through knowledge-sharing and collaboration.”

All three recipients will be featured in exclusive one-to-one interviews live on the FHS Africa stage, offering delegates a rare and intimate opportunity to hear their personal stories, leadership lessons and career highlights first-hand. These are not-to-be-missed sessions that will anchor the thought leadership agenda of FHS Africa 2025.

Commenting on the announcement, Matthew Weihs, Managing Director of The Bench, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to be recognising William, Hala, and David at FHS Africa this year. Each of them represents the very best of our industry - visionary leadership, resilience, and a deep commitment to positive change. Their stories are a testament to what is possible when passion meets purpose. FHS Africa continues to be the premier hospitality investment platform on the continent, and honouring these individuals reflects the exceptional calibre of conversation and connection that defines this event.”

FHS Africa 2025 continues its mission to elevate the continent’s hospitality potential by spotlighting the people and ideas driving sustainable growth. Through these awards, the Summit honours those who not only lead with distinction but also shape the future of hospitality across Africa and around the world.

For further information and high-resolution images, please contact:

David Tarsh

+44 (0) 20 7602 5262

+44 (0) 7770 816 070

Email: David@Tarsh.com.

About FHS Africa:

For over a decade, the Future Hospitality Summit Africa (FHS Africa – formerly the Africa Hospitality Investment Forum) has been the launchpad for hospitality investment in Africa, driving growth, connecting visionaries, and transforming the continent’s tourism and hospitality landscape. As a beacon of opportunity, FHS Africa brings together global investors, developers, operators, and industry leaders committed to turning potential into reality.

Strategic Partners: Accor, BWH Hotels, Hilton, Marriott International, IHG Hotels&Resorts, Radisson Hotel Group

Headline Sponsors: ACT, CHIC, Hansgrohe, TUI Hotels&Resorts

Sponsors: Aleph Hospitality, CityBlue Hotels, EQUATE, Knight Frank, JLL, St Helena Government, STR, TIME Hotels, TV5 Monde, Valor Hospitality Partners

Event Ambassadors: Develop Hotels Inc, Hotel Partners Africa, Voltere by Egis, W Hospitality Group

Official Carriers: Discover Airlines, Kenya Airways

Supported By: South Africa Tourism

About The Bench:

The Bench has a legacy of delivering world-leading investment forums and conferences in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America. The key principle behind these events has remained "dealmaking'. Transforming the way businesses connect, Bench has developed a reputation for creating innovative and high-impact meetings for the industry.

For over two decades, government leaders, tourism ministries, global travel&tourism associations, the world's most influential hospitality brands, hotel owners&investors, renowned restaurant groups, airlines&aviation authorities, destination developers, asset managers, financial groups, and consultants have been participating in The Bench's events. These include FHS Africa, FHS World, FHS Saudi Arabia and AviaDev, where industry players showcase their brands, position themselves as thought leaders or innovators, and connect with the right individuals, opportunities and knowledge.

Learn more at www.TheBench.com