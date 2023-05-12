The NEMA NW Zonal Coordinator, Mal. Abbani Imam Garki has attended a One-day Stakeholders Forum on the Rising Fatalities Involving Haulage Trucks Carrying Passengers held in Kaduna.

The Meeting with the theme: “Reducing Road Traffic Crashes Through Stakeholders Engagement” was organized by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kaduna Command.

The gathering witnessed the presence of the FRSC Zonal Commanding Officer RS1HQ, ACM Godwin O. Omiko, the Kaduna Sector Commander, CC Zubairu Mato and other top ranking officers from other stakeholders respectively.

The programme is designed to counter the high frequency of road traffic accident and high fatality rate involving overloaded vehicles with goods and passengers on Nigeria roads, particularly trucks and trailers.

The FRSC has been observed with dismay that this category of vehicles in the event of crash or vehicle roll over, the fatality index is aggravated by goods crushing passengers embedded among perishable goods, farm animals and sundry haulage items.

The FRSC stated that it’s pertinent to come together and remind stakeholders of their collective responsibilities in ensuring the situation is put under control and reduce to the barest minimum.

However, delegated officers from the FRSC, NEMA, NURTW, KASTLEA, NARTO, NUPENG, RTEAM, NPA, Kaduna Inland Dry Port Authority, NUPENG, MEDIA and Legal Practitioners were all present at the meeting.