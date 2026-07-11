Some friendships are measured by time. Others are measured by the trust they continue to inspire. Last night, President Dr Patrick Herminie joined Her Excellency Anne Tallineau, Ambassador of France to Seychelles, in commemorating France's National Day (Bastille Day), while celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations between Seychelles and France.

Held in the presence of First Lady Mrs Veronique Herminie, Vice-President Mr Sebastien Pillay and his wife, Mrs Lina Pillay, Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora Mr Barry Faure, Cabinet Ministers, members of the national assembly, members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of the French community and invited guests, the reception reflected the enduring friendship, mutual respect and close cooperation that continue to define relations between the two nations.

Welcoming guests, Ambassador Anne Tallineau expressed her appreciation for the warm reception she has received since arriving in Seychelles less than a year ago. Describing Seychelles as a nation deeply rooted in its Creole identity, sovereignty and unity in diversity, she congratulated the country on the recent celebration of its 50th Anniversary of Independence and acknowledged the remarkable progress achieved over the past five decades.

Highlighting the significance of the occasion, Ambassador Tallineau explained that Bastille Day, France's National Day, commemorates the Storming of the Bastille in 1789, a defining moment of the French Revolution that came to symbolise the enduring ideals of liberty, equality and fraternity. She noted that these principles continue to shape France's engagement with partners around the world and are reflected in the strong relationship shared with Seychelles.

The Ambassador observed that this year carries particular significance for both countries, as it also marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between France and Seychelles. She described the partnership as one between two sovereign nations whose friendship has continued to deepen through mutual trust, dialogue and a shared commitment to addressing common challenges.

She underscored the breadth of cooperation between the two countries, highlighting partnerships in higher education, culture, maritime security, environmental protection, scientific research and youth development. Among the initiatives she cited were the launch of the MASTRI trilingual Master's programme involving the University of Seychelles, the University of La Réunion and Aix Marseille University, as well as collaboration between the National Museum of Seychelles and the French National Maritime Museum.

As neighbouring nations in the Indian Ocean, Ambassador Tallineau reaffirmed France's commitment to regional cooperation through the Indian Ocean Commission, whose presidency France assumed on 28 June. She emphasised shared priorities including maritime security, resilience to natural disasters, food security and stronger regional solidarity.

She also praised the longstanding cooperation between the Seychelles Defence Forces and the French Armed Forces in combating maritime crime, citing the successful seizure of more than 700 kilograms of illicit drugs during a joint maritime operation.

Recognising Seychelles' international leadership in advancing the Blue Economy and ocean governance, Ambassador Tallineau reaffirmed France's commitment to expanding scientific collaboration and environmental partnerships. She also highlighted initiatives aimed at empowering young people, including the IFS France Youth Talent Development Programme, through which 24 young Seychellois footballers are undertaking long-term training in France, as well as educational exchanges between the Seychelles Tourism Academy and hospitality institutions in La Réunion.

Looking ahead, Ambassador Tallineau announced that President Dr Patrick Herminie will attend the 14 July celebrations in La Réunion as Guest of Honour, at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron. She added that members of the Seychelles Defence Forces will also be recognised during the celebrations, reflecting the close ties that continue to unite the two countries.

Delivering remarks on behalf of the Government of Seychelles, Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora Mr Barry Faure conveyed the congratulations and best wishes of President Dr Patrick Herminie, the Government and the people of Seychelles to President Emmanuel Macron and the people of France on the occasion of France's National Day.

Minister Faure described France as occupying a special place in Seychelles' history, noting that the relationship, established shortly after Independence in 1976, has grown into one of Seychelles' closest and most valued partnerships. He highlighted cooperation across education, culture, maritime security, environmental protection, health, scientific research, economic development and regional affairs.

He said the relationship continues to be guided by mutual trust, continuous dialogue and a shared determination to respond collectively to emerging challenges, particularly within the Indian Ocean region. He also welcomed President Herminie's forthcoming visit to La Réunion, describing it as another important opportunity to further strengthen cooperation between Seychelles, France and the French territories of the Indian Ocean.

With glasses raised in celebration, conversations flowing among friends and partners, and cultural performances adding warmth to the occasion, the reception reflected far more than France's National Day. It celebrated a friendship that has flourished over half a century.