The world’s eyes are set on Africa. The continent is experiencing an unprecedented influx of private capital, directed toward job creation, industrial development, and sustainable growth. In 2024, foreign direct investment in Africa surged by 75%, reaching $97 billion, underscoring its strategic role in the global financial landscape.

Fii Sénégal 2025, scheduled for October 7–8 at the CICAD Conference Centre in Diamniadio, will place Africa’s real economy at the heart of its discussions. A flagship panel titled “Private Capital and Productive Investment: How to direct finance towards the real economy’” will convene high-level decision-makers, including government ministers, regional leaders, and global financial stakeholders.

Among the featured speakers are Mr. Abdourahmane Sarr, Senegal’s Minister of Economy, Planning and Cooperation, and Mr. Cheikh Diba, Minister of Finance and Budget, who will present the host country’s economic vision and leadership. On stage with them, Mr. Serge Ekue, President of the West African Development Bank (BOAD), will contribute a regional perspective on development financing. Also joining the panel is Mr. Ethiopis Tafara, Vice President for Africa at the International Finance Corporation (IFC), who will contribute global insights informed by the World Bank Group. His Excellency Abdoulaye Diop, President of the WAEMU Commission, will represent the voice of regional integration.

Held under the distinguished patronage of His Excellency Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President of the Republic of Senegal, and organized by APIX, Senegal’s National Agency for the Promotion of Investments and Major Works, this edition of the forum — “Connecting Opportunities, Building the Future” — will bring together Heads of State, investors, CEOs, and economic leaders to accelerate the financing of high-impact projects.

Saudi Arabia’s designation as Guest of Honour for 2025 highlights the strong economic ties between the Gulf region and Africa, paving the way for a strategic and lasting partnership.

Bakary Séga Bathily, Director General of APIX, captured the essence of the forum, stating: “This panel delivers a clear message — Africa is ready to shape the future of global finance by channelling investment into the real economy.”