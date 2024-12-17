The inaugural ExxonMobil Jr. NBA League Angola Finals (www.NBA.com) took place on Saturday, December 14, at the Pavilhão Dream Space in Luanda, Angola, with two-time WNBA champion and eight-time All-Star Sylvia Fowles in attendance. Instituto Medio de Administração Gestão (Boston Celtics) were crowned the inaugural champions in both the girls’ and boys’ divisions, respectively, following seven months of competition since the launch of the league last May.

The league, operated by PanAfricare, tipped off last May and reached more than 12,000 youth throughout its first season. The league included an educational STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) program for players and other students from the participating schools and culminated in a showcase presentation where students will demonstrate and explain their STEM projects and experiments they have learned throughout the year ahead of the Jr. NBA League finals.

The STEM program, which involved a series of theoretical and practical Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics lessons, tipped off in May. Among the educational and fun experiments, the youth focused on learning about teamwork, time management, self-esteem and the science within sports, including measurement of heartbeats and angles and dimensions that govern the basketball court and its rules.

Executive Quotes

ExxonMobil Lead Country Manager for Angola Katrina Fisher:

“This program has not only promoted the sport of basketball but also integrated Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) sessions to more than 10,000 students across Luanda. These sessions have instilled the values of discipline, teamwork, resilience, and competition. These qualities are essential not only in sports but also in academic, professional and personal pursuits.”

NBA Africa Director of Basketball Operations Kita Matungulu:

“The first Jr. NBA season showcased the power of the game of basketball as a tool for education and positive social change, and it has been great to see the engagement from the youth and coaches throughout the past few months. We are grateful to ExxonMobil for their commitment and support, and look forward to continuing to use the game to further impact the youth of Angola on and off the court.”