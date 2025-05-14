The upcoming Mining in Motion Summit – Ghana’s premier gathering for mining stakeholders, scheduled for June 2 - 4, 2025 in Accra – will feature a high-level panel discussion on the country’s ongoing efforts to formalize its artisanal and small-scale gold mining (ASGM) sector.

Titled Case Studies in ASGM Formalization: Learning from Successes and Addressing Challenges, the panel will explore regulation and programs enhancing the ASGM sector’s contribution to mining sector growth in Ghana. The panel will feature representatives from the Minerals Commission of Ghana, the World Bank and key ASGM industry players.

ASGM plays a vital role in Ghana’s mining sector, contributing over $5 billion in gold export revenue in 2024, employing more than one million people and accounting for over 40% of national gold production. Through the recently established Ghana Gold Board, the country aims to curb gold smuggling - estimated to cost the country $2.3 billion annually - by providing a legal platform for small-scale miners to sell gold and access financing to expand their operations.

Furthermore, the Ghana Land Restoration and Small-Scale Mining Project - launched in partnership with the World Bank - offers financial and technical assistance to ASGM operators, helping them improve sustainable land use while providing legal integration into the broader mining economy.

The Minerals Commission of Ghana and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources are driving the country’s agenda to formalize the ASGM sector by simplifying licensing processes via District Mining Committees. In addition, Community Mining Schemes continue to play a critical role in combating illegal mining by organizing miners into formalized, community-based cooperatives, boosting their access to finance, technology and training.

Mining in Motion will not only showcase Ghana’s progress but also provide a platform for ASGM stakeholders to gain valuable insights into overcoming sector challenges and scaling their operations legally and sustainably. The summit, hosted by the Ashanti Green Initiative under the leadership of Oheneba Kwaku Duah, Prince of the Ashanti Kingdom, is organized in collaboration with the World Bank and the World Gold Council.

Stay informed about the latest advancements, network with industry leaders, and engage in critical discussions on key issues impacting small-scale miners and medium- to large-scale mining in Ghana. Secure your spot at the Mining in Motion 2025 Summit by visiting www.MiningInMotionSummit.com. For sponsorship opportunities or delegate participation, contact Sales@ashantigreeninitiative.org.