This intervention aims to save lives by enabling communities severely affected by insecurity and forced displacement to meet their immediate food needs and prevent the worsening of acute hunger.

This funding will allow FAO to provide life-saving assistance to 12, 200 households, representing approximately 72, 200 people, classified in Cadre Harmonisé Phase 4 (Emergency). The project will implement an integrated package of interventions, including unconditional cash transfers (cash+ activities), the distribution of agricultural inputs (seeds and tools) to support vegetable production, as well as the provision of livestock feed, which is essential to preserve herds—a key pillar of pastoral livelihoods.

“Faced with acute food insecurity affecting the most vulnerable populations, acting quickly is essential to prevent irreversible losses of livelihoods. Thanks to the support of the Regional Humanitarian Fund, FAO is able to deliver an immediate and targeted response that not only saves lives but also protects households’ productive capacities in the months ahead,” said Aristide Ongone Obame, FAO Representative in Chad.

By protecting the livelihoods of agricultural and pastoral households during the lean season, this intervention will help sustain food production, ensure immediate access to food, and prevent negative coping strategies, such as the sale of seeds or livestock. In a context marked by conflict, displacement, and pressure on resources, supporting local production remains critical for the survival of the most vulnerable populations.

Investing in agriculture: a vital step to prevent worsening hunger

According to the latest Cadre Harmonisé analysis, around 3.3 million people in Chad were estimated to be facing acute food insecurity (Phase 3 or above) during the lean season (June–August 2025), representing 20 percent of the total population analysed [1]. Localized conflicts, recurrent climate shocks and prolonged displacement continue to exacerbate this already critical situation. Many rural households are experiencing significant reductions in harvests, income, and access to sufficient and nutritious food. Women and children are particularly exposed to the compounded effects of food insecurity, with an increased risk of malnutrition.

FAO has a strong comparative advantage in responding effectively to this crisis, thanks to its extensive operational presence, multisectoral technical expertise, and its ability to act rapidly in emergency contexts. Its work is grounded in reliable data, precise needs assessment, and a strong commitment to accountability towards affected populations.

FAO works closely with rural communities, national authorities, and local partners. In crisis situations, emergency agricultural assistance saves lives. The timely distribution of quality seeds helps restart food production within a few months; protecting livestock ensures continued access to milk for children; and cash transfers enable households to meet their immediate food needs.

Flexible funding focused on the most urgent needs

The Regional Humanitarian Fund provides flexible and unearmarked funding, which is essential to enable a rapid and targeted response to the most urgent needs, and to ensure that assistance reaches those who need it most, at the most critical time.

The Regional Humanitarian Fund is part of the global Country-Based Pooled Funds (CBPFs) system, managed by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). These mechanisms allow for rapid and context-specific allocations in complex and underfunded emergency settings, complementing the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), to ensure a coordinated and needs-based humanitarian response.