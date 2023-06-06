On 6th June 2023, High Commission officers, Mrs. Judica Nagunwa, HOC, and Mr. Philbert Peter, EAA, were at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja to see off five Nigerian volunteers and two officers from the Directorate of Technical Cooperation in Africa (DTCA) who have travelled to Zanzibar, Tanzania.
The five volunteers, under Nigerian Technical Aid Corps scheme, will stay in Zanzibar for two years, teaching Physics and Mathematics in selected secondary schools.