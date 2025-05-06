“I am delighted to see that an important subject such as Science and Innovation, a crucial subject for the growth of Africa and our region, is generating so much enthusiasm at the highest level with the remarkable presence of personalities and luminaries from the political, scientific, cultural and sports worlds,” said Professor Fatou SOW SARR, ECOWAS Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs on Monday, May 05, 2025 in Cotonou, Benin, during the opening ceremony of the 2nd edition of the African Forum for Research and Innovation (FARI 2025). Organized as part of the fiftieth anniversary of ECOWAS and around the theme “African Youth, Innovation and Entrepreneurship: Building a Sustainable Future”, the event attracted an audience of senior political and administrative personalities from Benin, as well as representatives and young startups and scientists from Member States.

From May 05 to 09, 2025, Cotonou, the economic capital of Benin, will be in the spotlight of the world of innovation and science. This is due to the fact that it will host the 2nd edition of the FARI, an international-scale event that gathered at its official opening, Presidents of Institutions, Ministers, and high authorities of Benin, as well as young individuals from the member States of ECOWAS. Presented as a continental event that aims to improve the public’s understanding of the role of Science, Technology and Innovation in socio-economic development, FARI is particularly interested in the innovations of young Africans in a context where the ECOWAS region today has more than 60% of young people under the age of 25 and where these young people are unfortunately exposed to irregular migration through the paths lost from the Sahara Desert at the risk of their lives but also to the ever-increasing danger of terrorism and violent extremism.

In welcoming the FARI participants to the opening ceremony, H.E. Mrs. Eléonore YAYI LADEKAN, the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research of the Republic of Benin did not fail to recall that this major initiative, carried out by ECOWAS in close collaboration with Member States, strongly illustrates, the shared desire to make innovation, entrepreneurship and science the foundations of an assumed African sovereignty resolutely turned towards the future.

Following him, Professor Fatou SOW SARR expressed ECOWAS’ gratitude to the Beninese authorities for the reception and the arrangements made for the success of FARI. The ECOWAS Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs also returned to the role of the

It is crucial for the emergence of nations because they are both a driver of structural transformation of economies, and a factor of integration into the world economy. According to her, “they are the foundation of competitiveness, a potential source of job creation and the fight against poverty. They foster technological entrepreneurship, creating new economic opportunities for young people, who become key agents of change in their communities. »

The official top of the FARI 2025 activities was given by the Minister Assan SEYDOU in charge of the Interior and Security of Benin, representing H.E. Patrice TALON, President of the Republic of Benin. Speaking on behalf of the Beninese Head of State, the Beninese Minister of the Interior said that FARI 2025 is more than an event. “He is the embodiment of a new Africa, eager to get out of mimicry and resolutely committed to its path for scientific and technological innovations towards its own challenges. During the next 5 days, more than 75 startups from the ECOWAS region will exhibit their inventions, debate, learn and connect with investors, more than 20 thousand visitors will discover a creative and scientific Africa entirely turned towards the future” added Minister Assan SEYDOU.

After the protocol phase of the speeches, the second part of the opening ceremony was devoted to an inaugural conference moderated by H.E Lionel ZINSOU, Economist and Former Prime Minister of Benin on the main theme of FARI, “African Youth, Innovation and Entrepreneurship: Building a Sustainable Future”. This was followed by the official cutting of the ribbon and the visit of the exhibitors’ stands by the authorities and guests.

The first panel of panel discussions of the experts focused on the “role of government in creating an enabling environment for youth empowerment, entrepreneurship and innovation. But before that, the members of the Scientific Committee and jury of the start-ups were introduced by Mr. Roland KOUAKOU, Director of Science, Education and Culture of ECOWAS and coordinator of FARI.

It should be noted that the 4th day of the FARI will be marked by a session of the Ministers in charge of Science and Education of ECOWAS Member States. The 5th and final day of the FARI will be marked by a session of the Heads of State and the awarding of prizes to the best start-ups during a ceremony attended by H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu TOURAY, President of the ECOWAS Commission.