The sides noted their mutual interest in more active use of the existing potential of bilateral relations and bringing them to a higher level. During the meeting, the parties discussed promising areas of Belarusian-Ethiopian cooperation in industry, agriculture and food security, as well as the development of the legal framework for bilateral cooperation.

The meeting was timed to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries. On this occasion, congratulatory messages were conveyed on behalf of the President and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus.

On May 22, 2024 the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Sergei Lukashevich, received copies of Credentials of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to the Republic of Belarus, Cham Ugala Uriat.

