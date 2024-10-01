On October 30, 2024 the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Sergey Lukashevich, received copies of the Credentials of the Ambassadors of Algeria, Burundi, Kuwait and Mauritania.

During the meeting with the Ambassador of Algeria to the Republic of Belarus (non-resident), Boumediene Gennad, the parties noted with satisfaction the intensification of bilateral political dialogue and trade and economic cooperation in 2024. The sides confirmed mutual interest in holding the first meeting of the Joint Belarusian-Algerian Intergovernmental Commission and discussed the schedule of visits for the near future.

With the Ambassador of Burundi to the Republic of Belarus (non-resident), Joseph Nkurunziza, the parties discussed the ways of expanding cooperation between Belarus and Burundi in political, trade, economic, humanitarian and other spheres and interaction on international platforms, as well as the expansion of the legal framework of bilateral relations.

During the meeting with the Ambassador of Kuwait to the Republic of Belarus (non-resident), Rashed Hammad Al-Advani, the sides considered the state and development of bilateral political, economic and investment cooperation, as well as prospects for implementing joint projects in the humanitarian sphere. The interlocutors confirmed readiness to continue mutually respectful dialogue and active cooperation between the Foreign Ministries.

During the meeting with the Ambassador of Mauritania to the Republic of Belarus (non-resident), Mohamed Deman Hamar, the parties noted the necessity to expand bilateral interaction, maintain active dialogue on multilateral platforms and between Foreign Ministries, as well as to develop the legal framework of cooperation.