The following text was sent to both association presidents:

I would like to express, on behalf of FIFA and the entire international football community, our deepest condolences to the Palestine Football Association and the Israel Football Association, in light of the horrendous violence that has been occurring over the past days.

It is as heart-breaking as it is shocking to see a region, whose people have known such profound suffering over far too long, suffer even more. The footballing world stands firmly in solidarity with the people of Palestine and Israel, and with all the innocent victims that have paid an unspeakable price.

FIFA joins in calling for the immediate end of hostilities and for the immediate relief of the suffering of the people of both Palestine and Israel.

Of course, we know that football cannot solve the problems of the World, but it can play even a small part in bringing a light of hope where there appears to be only darkness ahead. Football shows that it is possible to bring people together in an environment of mutual respect, acting as a vehicle for peace and, eventually, reconciliation, even when this may have seemed impossible to all but a few.

I would like to stress that FIFA will do whatever we possibly can to assist you in your relief efforts and to restoring peace and hope to your people now and into the future. https://apo-opa.info/3tsvIgN

