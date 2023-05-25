Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the National Dairy Policy to enhance Livestock Farming by ensuring a stable and sustainable dairy sector, reduce the protracted conflict between farmers and herders as well as drive massive investments in the industry.

Speaking during the 2023 World Milk Day Ministerial Press Briefing, which took place at the Minister’s Conference Room, in Abuja, recently, with the theme: ‘’Sustainable Dairy: Good for Planet, Good for You, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar stated that the policy would create more job opportunities, reduce National Expenditure on Importation of Milk and Milk Products as well as improve the Nutritional Status of Nigerians.

The Minister added that the policy would provide enabling environment for increase in milk production, processing, distribution and consumption and earnings of the livestock farmers.

Abubakar revealed that the Ministry would use the opportunity of World Milk Day to coordinate focused discussions on Dairy Development in Nigeria from the views of industry experts in Finance, Agribusiness, environment and other related areas and communique will be issued at the end of the event.

In his words, ‘’The Ministry with Developmental Partners will use the opportunity of the event to showcase her achievements in milk production, collection, processing and transportation as well as enlighten Nigerians on achievements of National programmes on Pasture Development, Animal Feed and Feed Security, Breeding and Conservation, Dairy Development, among others under the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP)’’.

He highlighted some of the achievements in the Diary Sub Sector to include Capacity building and empowerment programmes on hygienic milk production and processing for dairy farmers in Bauchi and Plateau States.

Others include the Construction and equipping 12 milk collection centers at 2 per State in Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Kwara, Niger and Plateau States and these milk collection centers are awaiting handing over to milk processors, among others.

Speaking further, the Minister stated that the Ministry through the Bank of Agriculture (BOA) would provide financial empowerment to Livestock Farmers to boost their productivity and resilience.

Speaking in the same vain, the National President, Commercial Dairy Ranchers Association of Nigeria, CODARAN, Dianabasi Akpainyang applauded Federal Government over the approval of the National Dairy Policy. He also urged Dairy Ranchers in the country to support the Government’s effort in order to have a competitive and productive Dairy Subsector.

Speaking, the Managing Partner, Sahel Consulting Agriculture and Nutrition, Temi Adegoroye, pledged continuous technical support of its organization to the development of Dairy Sub Sector.

In her vote of thanks, the Director, Animal Husbandry Services, Mrs. Winnie Lai Solarin stated that the National Dairy Policy would fast-track development in the Dairy Sub Sector and increase earnings of livestock farmers.

The 2023 World Milk Day Celebration will Feature Lectures, Discussions, Exhibitions and Children’s Programmes and will take place at the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry complex, along Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Road, Lugbe, Abuja, FCT, from 31st May to 1st June 2023

The Ministry in collaboration with Six other Organizations namely: the Commercial Dairy Ranchers Association of Nigeria (CODARAN); Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI); SAHEL Consulting and Nutrition Nigeria Ltd; Agriculture Correspondents Association of Nigeria (ACAN) and; Centre for Journalism and Innovation Development (CJID) will be celebrating a 2023 Mega World Milk Day.

