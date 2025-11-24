His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, officiated at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Western Corridor Transformation Project, marking the official commencement of a landmark development initiative undertaken through a Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) with Western Corridor Limited (WCL). Executed as a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), the Western Corridor Limited (https://www.WesternCorridorLimited.com) is the concessionnaire incorporated by BeefCo Limited and First Quantum Minerals (FQM) Limited.

Significant work has already commenced on the project since the groundbreaking ceremony held on October 31, 2025 in Kasempa town. The ceremony was attended by key Government Officials such as the Minister of Finance and National Planning, Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane, the Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry, Mr. Chipoka Mulenga, the Minister of Infrastructure and Urban Development, Mr. Charles Milupi, the Road Development Agency (RDA) officials, senior government personnel, traditional leaders, private sector partners and members of the electorate.

This project is a strategic private sector-led initiative, aligned with the government's Eighth National Development Plan (8NDP). It is poised to unlock the vast economic potential of the Western Corridor through strategic investments in key sectors, including integrated agriculture, infrastructure development, and value addition.

Western Corridor Limited (WCL) is set to upgrade the current gravel alignment to bituminous standard, including two new bridges over the Lalafuta and Luena rivers and selected urban road works in Kasempa and Kaoma Districts. The 371km road project promises improved road standards which will significantly reduce travel times, create jobs and boost export potential. The road will link key mining zones and boost agricultural capacity, as well as being the fastest trade route to the port at Walvis Bay in Namibia.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Hakainde Hichilema highlighted the project’s alignment with government priorities in driving economic growth, particularly in agriculture and mining. The President highlighted the vast potential that awaits in regional connectivity and international trade, he said, “This road means business, business to move goods from Zambia to the world through the port of Walvis Bay, and from the world, through Walvis Bay, back to Zambia.” The President emphasized that even when the country was bankrupt, the main priority was to help the people of Zambia through interventions such as the Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) to unlock investment. “This is a great day because infrastructure, roads in particular, open up investment. From Mutanda to Kasempa, Kaoma to Mongu, Senanga to Sesheke upto Katima Mulilo; this will be the fastest route to Walvis Bay. Since Independence, the residents of Kasempa can for the first time travel shorter distances to Lusaka through Kaoma and Mumbwa,”

The President further expressed contentment at the prospect of the improved road infrastructure directly addressing issues of unemployment by providing jobs to the local community and the youth as well as providing support for MSMEs through opportunities for local contractors and suppliers, with at least 20% of project works reserved for Zambian citizen contractors, service providers and/ or suppliers.

Western Corridor Limited’s CEO, Buks Jansen Van Rensburg reiterated the importance of working as a team to actualise the vision of the Mutanda to Kaoma road. He stated, “Let’s build more roads, let’s protect our roads and infrastructure and give support to the country and to all the communities,” he emphasised. “Do not look for outside help, let’s look for Zambian solutions to Zambian challenges. Honourable Milupi gave Western Corridor Limited an opportunity, he pushed us out of our limits and now this road is a reality through Public-Private-Partnership,” he added.

First Quantum Minerals (FQM) Limited Country Manager, Dr. Godwin Beene, said the initiative reflects FQM’s belief that mining must act as a catalyst for inclusive and sustainable development. “We understand that a thriving mining sector depends on a robust and well-maintained road network — one that connects production centers to markets, communities to opportunities, and people to prosperity”, Dr. Beene asserted. He added that, “over the past decade, First Quantum Minerals has invested in road infrastructure within Solwezi and Kalumbila. These projects, like this one, were designed to improve accessibility, enhance safety, and stimulate local enterprise. The Mutanda–Kaoma Road builds upon that legacy; demonstrating how responsible private investment can meaningfully complement public infrastructure priorities.”

The groundbreaking ceremony signifies the beginning of major development works, heralding a new era of economic and social prosperity for the Western Corridor. This event underscores the Government’s commitment to fostering sustainable development, creating significant employment opportunities, and improving livelihoods throughout the province.

About Western Corridor Limited (WCL):

WCL is a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) established as the Concessionaire for the Mutanda–Kasempa–Kaoma Road under a Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) model. The concession integrates design, financing, construction, operations and maintenance to deliver a safe, reliable Western Corridor.

Concessionaire: Western Corridor Limited (WCL), incorporated by BeefCo Holdings Limited (BeefCo) and First Quantum Minerals (FQM) Limited.

Governance: Western Corridor Limited (WCL) and the Government of the Republic of Zambia through the Ministry of Finance and National Planning, the Ministry of Infrastructure,

Housing and Urban Development and the Road Development Agency.