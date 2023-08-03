The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah continues to accentuate his determination to ensure that Liberia's democratic credentials are jealously upheld through the conduct of elections that meet all standards of fairness, transparency and credibility on October 10.

In a special statement Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at a session on “Promoting Peaceful 2023 Elections” with the theme, “Building the Confidence of the Presidential Candidates in the Workings of the NEC”, organized by the National Elections Commission and its partners, including ECOWAS and UN-Liberia, President Weah recalled how far Liberia has come democratically and in term of peace since the end of what he termed "the dark days of conflict”.

He therefore challenged presidential aspirants in the pending October 10 polls to put the interest of the Republic at the highest priority during and after these electioneering processes, indicating that October 10 polls present Liberians with a unique opportunity to consolidate their democracy and showcase the country's maturity in handling its democratic processes.

The President said it will be an honorable testament on the part of participating stakeholders, mainly presidential candidates, to their commitment to peace, security and democracy when Liberia conducts elections this year without a peacekeeping force on the ground.

The CDC Political Leader, who is also a contestant in the elections, urged aspirants to lead by example by ensuring that “the electoral process is transparent and inclusive, thereby guaranteeing the unrestricted rights of every citizen to exercise their franchise peacefully.”

“As we approach the October 10th General and Presidential Elections, let us remember that the success of these elections does not exclusively rest with me or any single individual,” Dr. Weah said, adding: “It requires the full and committed participation of all our citizens and the support of our friendly partners. Our collective interest in the well-being of Liberia must always remain paramount, even as we pursue our individual political ambitions.”

He described it as a proud moment that must be seized to demonstrate to the world that Liberians, as a people, are capable of holding credible and transparent elections.

President Weah has reassured aspirants and all Liberians that his administration, in collaboration with the National Elections Commission, will spare no effort in ensuring that the October 10th elections meet all national and international standards.

He reaffirmed his determination to uphold the principles of democracy and provide a level playing field for all candidates and political parties.

“But, as your President, and Leader, I must remind you that the task of building a peaceful and prosperous Liberia requires the collective efforts of every citizen, regardless of political affiliation,” he cautioned, calling on aspirants and other political actors to put aside their differences and unite for the greater good of the nation.

“We must all embrace dialogue, tolerance, and the spirit of national unity to overcome any challenges that may come our way,” he noted further.

The President also reminded all candidates in the elections that the Farmington Declaration, which they recently signed, is not just a piece of paper but rather a solemn pledge to uphold the values of democracy, peace, and inclusivity through which they have promised the people of Liberia to create an environment that is free from violence and conducive to free and fair elections.